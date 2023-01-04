How to decorate a tiny flat

Not only is adding your own touch to a tiny flat a fun and rewarding challenge, but it also means you can find a creative way to make your home look bigger.

Some canny design tricks also allow for an optimal use of space meaning you can move around easily. It’s important to plan out these ideas to make sure you get the desired effect. Here are some tips for decorating a tiny flat:

The first step is to find your perfect apartment

Australia is gaining popularity as a country with both expats and locals alike, meaning it’s tricky to find a perfect house, on budget and in your desired location. To make this task easier, start by using a reliable property search engine like Rentola.

This will help you find a flat that meets your budget and location preferences. Simply enter location, and any other preferences you have into the search engine, and it will provide you with a list of available flats that match your criteria. You can also narrow down your search by specifying the number of bedrooms, bathrooms, and other features you want.

Do not use dark colors and add mirrors to open up the room.

Light colors, such as whites, light greys, and pale blue, can help open up a small room, making it feel more spacious and airy. Mirrors also have the same effect, as they reflect light and create the illusion of more square feet. Hang a large mirror on a wall opposite a window to reflect natural light.

Max Vakhbovych, Canva.com

Get creative with storage.

In a smaller than average flat, every small bit of space counts, so it’s important to be smart with your storage options.

Consider using under-bed storage boxes, hanging shelves, and stackable bins to keep your belongings organized and out of sight. You can also invest in multi-purpose furniture, such as a sofa bed or a coffee table with storage, to save space and add functionality to your flat.

Use furniture that can serve multiple purposes.

In a small flat, it’s important to choose furniture that can serve multiple purposes to save space. For example, a small table that can double up as a desk or a dining table, or a sofa that can be used as a bed for guests.

Choose furniture that can be easily moved or adjusted to suit your needs and be sure to measure the size of your flat before buying any large pieces of furniture to ensure they will fit.

Add plants to bring life and color to your flat.

Plants not only add a touch of nature to your home, but they can also help purify the air and create a calming atmosphere. Choose low-maintenance plants, such as succulents or air plants, which are easy to care for and don’t require much space. Hang plants from the ceiling or use wall-mounted planters to save floor space.

KatarzynaBialaziewych, Canva.com

Use curtains, rugs, and cushions to add texture and warmth to your flat.

These small touches can help add personality and warmth to your flat, and can be easily changed or swapped out as your style changes.

Choose curtains that match the color scheme of your flat, and use rugs and cushions to add pops of color and texture.

Don’t be afraid to mix and match styles.

In a small space, it’s important to have a cohesive design, but that doesn’t mean everything has to match perfectly. Mix and match different styles, patterns, and textures to create a unique and personal look for your flat.

KatarzynaBialaziewych, Canva.com

Decorating a tiny flat can be a fun and rewarding challenge, and with a little creativity and resourcefulness, you can turn your small space into a cozy and stylish home.

Use these tips to help you make the most of your tiny flat and create a comfortable and welcoming space that reflects your personal style.