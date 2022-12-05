5 Tips for Maintaining Your Perfect Smile

A smile can change the mood of a room, brighten a person’s day, or be the focal point of a memorable photograph. However, the perfect smile is not something that is achieved without some effort. This is especially true as we get older, as our teeth and gums start feeling the strain of aging, and daily wear and tear starts to add up.

Luckily, there are several things you can do to keep your smile looking radiant and your teeth and gums healthy so that you can have the confidence to share your smile every day.

Get External Help

Perfectly straight teeth may be the standard in movies, but the reality is that many people need external help to give them that perfect row of pearly whites. If you have bite issues, crowded teeth, or even teeth that may not be evenly spaced, you should consider consulting with a professional for help.

While in the past, metal braces were the go-to for dental practitioners, braces without wires are becoming increasingly popular among people of all ages thanks to their invisible nature but also their numerous other benefits. Aimed at straightening teeth without the hassle of having to fit metal-and-wire braces, invisible aligners can help boost your smile without you losing the confidence to smile freely.

When looking into invisible aligners, consider using an aligner specialist to ensure you receive the best possible advice about their fitting and daily maintenance.

Maintain a Good Daily Routine

While many people think that just a single daily brush will help them keep their teeth in tip-top condition, the reality is that a good oral health regime involves a bit more work. Flossing is an often-overlooked habit that doesn’t only prevent the build-up of plaque between your teeth but can also prevent bad breath and even help with your heart’s health as well.

According to a study that included 161,286 participants in Korea, people who maintained a good oral health standard were found to be less likely to suffer from heart failure and atrial fibrillation, which is characterized by an irregular and fast heart rhythm and which, if left unchecked, can cause blood clots in the heart.

In addition to your daily floss, dentists recommend brushing after every meal, or at least twice a day, using toothpaste containing fluoride. Fluoride is a key element in reducing your chances of cavities and can help tooth decay by helping to protect your tooth enamel.

Lifestyle Changes

We all have our vices, but did you know that some of those habits are not just bad for your overall health but also the health of your teeth and gums? Cigarette smoking in particular has been found to be particularly bad, with the CDC listing smoking as one of the major causes of gum disease in the US. This is because smoking lowers a person’s immune system, meaning that any cuts in your mouth will heal slower than they would for a non-smoker.

Smokers who have to undergo any dental treatments, like extractions, can also experience slower healing and more pain as a result. Smoking also has a major effect on the appearance of your gums and teeth, causing yellowing on your pearly whites and even the tongue. So, if you are a smoker dedicated to achieving the perfect smile, consider quitting now and taking back control of your dental hygiene.

The Importance of Hydration

You’re probably tired of hearing it but drinking enough water and staying hydrated is vital inmaintaining your body’s health, and that goes the same for your teeth and gums. It may sound strange, but water is one of the few drinks that can help whiten your teeth. This is because swishing water around your mouth after meals can help prevent stains from leaving a lasting impression on your teeth.

It also helps prevent tooth decay by keeping the levels of bacteria in your mouth at a reasonable level. Drinking a glass of water after every meal will also ensure that the acids that are naturally present in your mouth while you eat are diluted and can’t start eating away at your valuable tooth enamel. Finally, water helps keep gums clean, hydrated and looking great.

Regular Checkups

While your daily routine and lifestyle changes can help maintain good oral health, there is no substitute for the advice of an expert. Regardless of how well you think your teeth and gums are doing, you shouldn’t put off going to a dentist for too long. Annual checkups will help ensure that no sneaky cavities are forming in areas unreachable by your toothbrush, and alsoensure that any other problems are caught before they are untreatable.

Good oral health will ensure you have the confidence to flash your full smile whenever the need arises without worry. By creating and maintaining a good daily routine, cutting out some bad habits, staying hydrated, and knowing when to consult with the experts, you can maintain your perfect smile for many years to come.