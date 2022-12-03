3 Common Skin Conditions

The skin is the body’s largest and one of its most complex organs. It performs a number of essential functions, including protecting us from foreign bodies and pathogens, regulating fluid and hydration, stabilising body temperature, and giving us the sensation of touch.

However, the skin is also susceptible to a number of different conditions. These can range from relatively minor to more serious.

It’s vital that you know about the most common skin conditions and that you are aware of the signs and symptoms. Keep reading to find out more.

Acne

Acne is perhaps the most common and well-known skin condition. Often thought to only affect teenagers and young people, acne can actually occur in people of all ages and can be a particularly difficult condition to treat and manage.

Acne is caused when hair follicles on the surface of the skin become blocked with dead skin cells and an oily substance called sebum that is produced by glands on the skin. Once these follicles are blocked, they can become infected, which leads to the red, painful spots associated with acne.

For many people, their acne is mild and will go away on its own. However, for others, acne can be chronic and can seriously impact their body image and mental health. If you are suffering from acne, check out a private dermatologist London, there you’ll be able to access top-of-the-line advice and treatment from a team of expert dermatologists.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that causes scaly, itchy, and often painful patches to develop on the skin. Psoriasis occurs in people who have an overactive immune system, it is thought to be caused by cells mistaking healthy skin cells for infectious pathogens and attacking them.

There is no cure for psoriasis, but there are a number of treatments available that can help reduce the symptoms. Moisturisers and topical lotions can help alleviate psoriasis, while steroid creams can be used in extreme cases.

One of the best ways of treating your psoriasis at home is by correctly identifying and avoiding triggers that cause your condition to flare-up. Different triggers will affect different people, but common triggers include stress, trauma to the skin, illness, and environmental factors like temperature and humidity.

Rosacea

Rosacea is a relatively common skin condition that causes reddening of the face and often small spots and pimples. In severe cases, the condition can affect the eyes and cause crusting on the eyelids and around the eyelashes.

Females over the age of 30 are more at risk for developing rosacea, particular if they are smokers and if they have a family history of the condition.

There is no cure for rosacea, but creams and gels can be used to alleviate symptoms. Much like psoriasis, rosacea can be exacerbated by certain triggers, so identifying and avoiding these triggers can be an effective way to manage the condition.

Common skin conditions

Skin conditions can be painful and uncomfortable, but they can also seriously affect body image and self-confidence. If you believe you have a skin disease, make sure to book an appointment to see a specialist.