Tips for Healthy Lips

Right now, natural beauty is in. From fresh skin to nude nails, it’s all about looking and feeling good – from the inside out.

What about your lips? It’s no secret that lipstick is fun to wear. It can change your look and give you the confidence to take on the world. But, some days you may want to bare it all with a lipstick-free face. Or, a quick splash of your favourite clear gloss.

For a barely-there look, you’ll want soft, healthy lips. Here are seven tips to make it happen:

7 Steps to Fresh Lips

If you are looking to improve the condition of your lips, you need to be mindful of what you eat and how you take care of your skin. Take a look at our tips below:

Exfoliate – Exfoliation is one of the most crucial things you can do to take care of your lips. Using a mild scrub to get rid of the dead skin cells can soften your lips over time. You can also try natural aids like sugar mixed with coconut oil or coffee grounds to exfoliate your lips.

You shouldn’t scrub more than twice a week as overdoing it will have the opposite effect.

Moisturize – Moisturizing your lips goes a long way to prevent your lips from drying out. Lip balms are the perfect solution to not only chapped and drying lips but hyperpigmentation as well.

Prep your lips with a lip balm or lip mask before putting on lipstick. You can wipe off the excess balm before applying. You need to moisturize before and after you exfoliate your lips. Always check the ingredients because some lip balms can actually dry out your lips.

Protect your lips from the sun – You may have heard about the effectiveness of sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. It’s also true for your lips.

Using a lip balm with SPF will protect your lips. The sun’s rays are very harmful and cause increased melanin production and dryness.

Take time out – Stress can have an impact on your body. From your hair to your lips, a little bit of downtime can improve your appearance.

Reduce your caffeine intake – Caffeine can have an impact on the look and feel of your lips. Apart from other debilitating effects on health, too much caffeine can also make your lips look older.

While we’re not saying you should give up your morning coffee, reducing your intake can be beneficial. Go for decaffeinated teas and coffees if you need to find alternatives.

Pass on highly pigmented lipsticks – When we purchase lipsticks, we tend to go for the ones with high amounts of pigment. While they look good on our lips, the pigments affect our lips over time, causing them to change color and feel dry.

Try sheer lipsticks with lighter formulas. Avoid wearing lipstick for long periods and swipe a layer of lip balm before you swatch a shade.

Hydration is key – All steps become redundant if you don’t stay hydrated. Not drinking enough water can leave your lips feeling chapped and changing texture over time.

Make sure to drink at least six glasses of water daily. Apart from healing your lips, it will help your body in many different ways.

If you’ve noticed any unusual changes to your lips, please consult with your doctor.