The Collagen Co, Immunity Collagen Peptides

The Collagen Co has recently launched a new product called Immunity Collagen Peptides.

This naturally sweetened powder will give you a natural glow and boost your immune system. Simply blend two scoops with 300mls of water and it’s ready to serve.

This collagen for immunity comes in elderberry and raspberry, making it pleasant to drink.

Now, let’s get to the good stuff. Each serving contains ten grams of hydrolyzed collagen. This ingredient may help to improve the skin’s elasticity and reduce inflammation.

It also has other health benefits. For example, collagen can strengthen your immune system and help you combat colds and flu. Plus, it may promote better sleep, reduce fatigue, support joints, and balance your gut.

When you take this as recommended, it can stimulate collagen production and give your hair strength to grow. It can even protect your cells from free radical damage.

The collagen powder comes from pure grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine.

The Immunity Collagen Peptides come with other key ingredients worth mentioning. It’s rich in Vitamins C, A, and D, as well as Zinc.

Whether you’ve got the sniffles and want to support your recovery, or you want to maintain a healthy glow, check out the Immunity Collagen Peptides from The Collagen Co.

RRP $45.00. Afterpay, Klarna, and ZipPay are available.

This is a sponsored post, but opinions are my own.