Recipe: Garlic and Parmesan Piadinas with Italian Salsa￼

Who wouldn’t want to eat these garlic and parmesan piadinas any time of the day? This winter recipe serves two. Courtesy of Smeg.
INGREDIENTS
Piadinas
- 1 cup (150g) plain flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1/3 cup warm milk
- 2 cloves garlic, finely sliced
- 1 sprig rosemary, finely chopped
- 6 thyme sprigs, leaves removed
- Extra olive oil, to cook bread
Salsa
- 1 punnet cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1/3 cup pitted olives
- 1 tablespoon baby capers
- 1/3 cup oregano leaves, picked
- Extra Virgin olive oil
METHOD
- Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a Smeg stand mixer bowl with the dough hook attached. Add half of the olive oil, and warm milk and mix on low speed until combined.
- Continue to knead for a few minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic. Cover and rest for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat remaining olive oil in a small saucepan with garlic, rosemary and thyme and cook until the herbs and garlic are fragrant. Set aside.
- Divide dough in half. Roll each half into a rough round, approx. 0.5cm thick.
- Combine salsa ingredients together in a bowl with salt, pepper and olive oil
- Heat a large heavy based frying pan over medium heat. Brush the base of the pan with extra olive oil. Gently place one dough round in the base and cook for a few minutes until the dough is golden on the base and bubbles appear on the surface. Turn the bread, brush the cooked side with half the garlic and herb olive oil mixture. Continue to cook until the bread is golden on the base. Remove and repeat with remaining dough and garlic and herb oil mixture.
Serve piadinas warm with salsa.
Let us know if you try it!
