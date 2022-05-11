WIN WIN IT

WIN: Special Edition Fifty Shades of Grey

May 9, 2022
12 Comments

We have ten gorgeous special 10th anniversary edition hardcover books to give away.

“And in this quiet moment as I close my eyes, spent and sated, I think I’m in the eye of the storm. And in spite of all he’s said, and what he hasn’t said, I don’t think I have ever been so happy.”

When literature student Anastasia Steele goes to interview young entrepreneur Christian Grey, she encounters a man who is beautiful, brilliant, and intimidating. The unworldly, innocent Ana is startled to realize she wants this man and, despite his enigmatic reserve, finds she is desperate to get close to him. Unable to resist Ana’s quiet beauty, wit, and independent spirit, Grey admits he wants her too – but on his own terms.

Shocked yet thrilled by Grey’s singular erotic tastes, Ana hesitates. For all the trappings of success – his multinational businesses, his vast wealth, his loving family – Grey is a man tormented by demons and consumed by the need to control. When the couple embarks on a daring, passionately physical affair, Ana discovers Christian Grey’s secrets and explores her own dark desires.

This beautiful hardcover edition includes navy sprayed edges, navy matte cover with silver foil, silk ribbon bookmark, custom end sheets, and new additional content.

Want to win a copy? Tell us in the comments section below why you need this book in your collection.

Competition closes on the 31st of May 2022. Australia only.

12 thoughts on “WIN: Special Edition Fifty Shades of Grey

  1. WOW – What a wonderful prize, I treasure hard copy books especially this one OMG. I tend not to have very many hard copy recent new releases in my bookshelf, it doesn’t appear that many authors put out a hard copy version anymore. This collectors edition of 50 shades of “Hunk” would take pride of place – thank you for the opportunity to go in the draw

  2. I really need a book to read this year. And I loved the movies. So why not this one.

  3. I think there is something welcoming about a book case with hard cover books ,all lined up, waiting to be chosen. I love a hard cover on my coffee table too.
    I would love to be considered for this. It is awhile since I read the stories.I still haven’t got around to watching the movie……books are so satisfying!

  4. What a beautiful book. I can smell the pages in my mind. There is nothing more special than a real book. And what a story!

  5. As the Spice Girls said, “Spice up your Life”! What better way than with such a beautifully bound book.

  6. Any book lover would love to add this to their collection… myself included. Fifty Shades of Grey was such an eye opener and such a surprise to see it in main stream media.

  7. I love the cover to this amazing story, and would feel totally sophisticated reading this out in public.

  8. It looks gorgeous and would look perfect in my bookcase. I haven’t read it yet so would love to add it to my tbr pile. Thanks for the opportunity to win this stunning edition.

  10. I need this book because my collection feels incomplete without it; it’s been so widely discussed that it’s become something of a pop culture touchstone. Also, the edition looks gorgeous, so I might actually finally read it (all previous editions that I’ve seen looked kinda tacky).

  12. I need this book in my collection because it will be the most beautiful book on the shelf! I don’t have any special edition books and what better book to start with?!

