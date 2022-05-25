WIN WIN IT

WIN: Product of the Year Award Hamper

May 24, 2022
The 2022 Product of the Year Award winners have been announced, and it’s time to celebrate.

This is the largest consumer-voted awards program, that showcases the most innovative products on the market. Whether you’re looking for value for money, eco-friendly options, or time-saving products, the winner’s list is worth checking out.

The awards cover a range of areas including food, beauty and homecare items.

Want to get your hands on some of the top supermarket goodies?

We have two Product of the Year Award Hampers up for grabs, valued at approximately $100 each. The contents will be selected at random from the winner’s list.

In the comments section below, tell us about a product that you’ve recently purchased that you can’t stop raving about.

Good luck. We will contact you via email if you’re a lucky winner.

Competition closes 23rd of June 2022. Australia only. Prizes cannot be exchanged.

  1. I am addicted to the chocolate Twisted Licks ice creams . Sugar and gluten free they are great to keep in the freezer for my coeliac grandchildren . So tasty ,smooth and chocolatey I enjoy my ice cream snack after dinner .

  2. Just tried Beautifully Butterfully Salted Butter 250g from Aldi and its just like the butter of my memories. So tasty and perfectly embodies what good butter should taste like and at a good price as well

  3. Noshu Low Carb Peanut And Caramel Nougat Indulgence Bar! Delicious, lo-carb, fat and sugar, so it’s a legitimate diet snack. There’s also the Cherry & Coconut and Coconut Bliss, but the Peanut and Caramel Nougat is my favourite. An afternoon delight with a cup of coffee.

  4. My daughter is vegan so she introduced us to the impossible burgers from, and we love them!

  6. I go through a lot of tissues, especially as my son and his family are temporarily living with me. 3 little boys use them to wipe everything, and one per teeny blow of their noses. I saw a man loading up on Coles own brand of tissues and asked what they are like, as I usually buy a premium brand for softness. He couldn’t speak highly enough of them. So, I grabbed a few boxes. I too, cannot speak highly enough. Super soft, full size, pretty boxes to suit any decor, but most of all, all of that for just over $1.20 for a box of 224, 2ply tissues. Try them. I’m confident you will love them too.

  7. Cobb’s popcorn, I love popcorn and I’m loving their individual packs to take to work for part of my lunch!

  8. I purchased some Plantitude Ice Cream and it was so creamy and delicious. If you get served this without seeing the packaging, you would believe it is gourmet Ice Cream and not a vegan/dairy free product. I adore it!!!!

  9. I can’t stop eating Aldi’s pretzel chocolate bar! It’s so good! I buy it for every occasion for everyone and they all love it too!

  10. Listerine ‘Go Tabs’ are a game changer! I get self-conscious after having a coffee, because who wants coffee breath! I usually suck on mints, but after finding these tabs, I’m hooked! It’s like being able yo brush your teeth on the go! Platable, fresh but not too overwhelming, just love them!

  11. Not sure if it is new but it’s the first time I have seen it last month when grocery shopping. Natvia Salted Caramel Smooth Topping Sauce and I can vouch that it is absolutely delicious on my ice cream. What is even better, it’s only 5 calories per serve so I don’t feel guilty eating it. I have been using Natvia sugar since it came on the market but not tried any of their other products.

  12. My husband and I love something sweet after dinner and I discovered the Licks brand of ice creams and we are so impressed. There is always a pack living in my freezer!

  13. Gluten free Arnott’s Tee Vee snacks. Being coeliac, when a new exciting gluten free product is released you just have to try it. They have just hit the shelves, and I think they are delicious. Pretty close to what I remember them to taste like.

  14. Healthy Choice Vegetarian Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli, gosh this frozen meal is delicious, plenty of sauce and ravioli cooks up great in the microwave

  16. The ready made bag of Green Goddess Salad, makes for an easy, quick and nutritious dinner

  17. Arnotts Gluten Free Mint Slice! They taste so good and are healthier being gluten free so I can eat more, right?

  18. The new Dark Chocolate Mint Tim Tams are luxurious and such a special treat as I love all things mint.

  19. My Vegan daughter got me onto the Connoisseur Plant Based Hazelnut Chocolate ice cream and it tastes so delicious, I’ve never tried any ice cream that compares to this.

  20. Tasmanian Tamar Valley dairy kids yoghurt is a healthy, convenient treat. Many flavours to choose from. Perfect size. I often pack one for myself.

  21. Sunbites Snack Crackers, both my daughter and I love them. Made in Australia using Australian grown whole grains and they taste delicious. I buy the 12 pack box for $5 which has 3 different flavours in perfect snack size packets. My daughter takes them to work for part of her lunch and I love them as a low calorie afternoon guilt free snack. Crunchy and yummy!

  22. YoPro mint protein ice creams. Low calorie and high protein. They are a nice treat and I love that they don’t give me a sugar high and set off my cravings

  23. Hands down – I think I’ve died and gone to heaven, Darrell Lea Bullets Liquorice Dark Chocolate is the bee’s knee’s it tastes sooo good, it has all the benefits of eating dark chocolate the added benefits of flavournoids in the liquorice, couple that with a glass of red and you have the perfect TRIPLE WHAMMY health kick

  24. Aldi’s prepacked PUMPKIN RAVIOLI. Super tasty, great priced and the kids actually liked it. Not gluggy or tough and the pumpkin added that extra sweetness to tempt our fussy Miss 11. Experiment with different sauces and you won’t be disappointed.

  25. Chocolate is my guilty pleasure and I’ve recently discovered Darrell Lea Rum & Raisin Dark Chocolate! OMG if you love Rum & Raisin ice cream you MUST try this, it’s so good! Dark rich smooth rum flavoured chocolate and juicy plump raisins, it’s just perfection!!

  26. I work with special needs children and as wonderful as they are the negative side is that you are also dealing with a lot of body fluids. I come into contact with drool constantly and so need a good hand sanitizer. Ive found the gel ones really do a number on my hands so i like the liquid spray ones. The problem that I also had was that certain scents the kids dont like as they are very sensitive but the ‘So – Saba Organics Hand Sanitiser in Rose and Kakadu Plum’ is special needs children approved and its gentle on my hands.

  27. Old El Paso Tortilla pockets – perfect for lunch boxes or lunch on the go – completely do away with the hassle of whether the wrap will stay in one piece. And they are very tasty.

  28. Mayvers Peanut Butter!
    Contains 99% peanuts. It’s vegan friendly, with no added sugars or flavours. NO artificial additives. To make it even better it’s Australian made! Wahoo!
    I swapped to Mayvers last year and will always buy this brand now.
    Good for your health and good for Australian producers.

  29. My family and I love to indulge in the Coles brand Chai sachets. They must be popular with others as they seem to fly off the shelf. Would highly recommend this product.

  30. My rave worthy product is Lipton iced tea sachets! Tea is aparently the in thing atm too as per my teen daughter so perhaps….I’m cool haha!

  31. Woolworths Thomas Dux Truffle Brie,
    Costs only four dollars fifty,
    Its perfectly blended, it’s texture is spot on!
    It seems to grow legs in our house,
    as I blink once and it’s gone!
    Definitely a gourmet tasty delight,
    Just buy one each,
    And there won’t be a fight!

