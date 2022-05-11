Why you should try the infrared sauna capsule

What makes an Infrared Sauna Capsule different from the rest

Infrared saunas have been shown to provide a number of health benefits with regular use. These benefits include detoxification, skin purification, relaxation, weight loss, pain relief, and even improvement in mental well-being.

So, it’s no surprise that these miracle machines have been adapted into homes and clinics around the world in different ways, shapes and forms.

The infrared sauna capsule is the latest in the affordable infrared sauna market for home use. Financially more affordable than a traditional sauna or infrared sauna cabin, the infrared sauna capsule is also compact, and easy to use.

We’re going to take a look at what makes an infrared sauna capsule different from a normal infrared sauna and why you should try one.

What is an infrared sauna capsule?

An infrared sauna capsule is the single, lay-down version of a regular infrared sauna cabin, and should not be confused with an infrared spa capsule. They’re roughly the length and width of a single mattress, and as high as a single person’s swag.

Just like an infrared sauna cabin, they are a dry, infrared heat, with dome-shaped panels providing far infrared wavelengths all around you, and from underneath, in the mattress.

An infrared sauna capsule provides the same health benefits as an infrared sauna cabin, as mentioned earlier, and their compact design makes them a suitable choice for those who live in apartments.

What makes an infrared sauna capsule different?

What makes an infrared sauna capsule different from an infrared sauna cabin is the design. Infrared sauna cabins are designed like a traditional sauna, where you enter a small room that’s covered in infrared heater panels.

Today a modern infrared sauna usually has tempered glass fronts, and in rare instances such as the Sanctuary saunas from http://infrared-sauna.com.au even have a glass ceiling. This is for both aesthetics and because a heated, confined space can be claustrophobic, and a glass front and ceiling make the cabin feel larger and less confined.

An infrared sauna capsule looks totally different. Comprising three main components, an infrared heated mat, an upper infrared heater dome, and a lower infrared heater dome, infrared sauna capsules look more like a swag than an infrared sauna.

What makes the infrared sauna capsules unique is that the head of the user remains outside of the infrared sauna for the entire session. This provides a similar benefit to the Sanctuary saunas from Clearlight Infrared® Saunas utilising fully tempered glass fronts and ceilings, where the user does not feel confined or trapped in a tight box.

The second benefit of the design of an infrared sauna capsule is that the user can comfortably remain in the sauna for longer periods of time, due to the head remaining cool, while the core body temperature stays heated. This allows for the therapeutic benefits of the far infrared wavelengths to continue to raise the core body temperature while your head can remain cool through the use of a fan or wet cloth.

Is an infrared sauna capsule worth it?

Whether or not an infrared sauna capsule is worth it or not is completely subjective to the user. How much you value the benefits that an infrared sauna can provide will ultimately determine the value you place on an infrared sauna capsule, and thus you will be able to determine if it is worth it or not.

If you’re someone who is looking for an infrared sauna, because you want a tool to support your weight loss journey, or to lower stress and anxiety, or to detoxify a high level of heavy metal exposure and so on, then an infrared sauna capsule is a great way to achieve all of these reasons, at an affordable price. And with the smallest limitations for the size, placement, electrical requirements and portability.

However, if you’re someone who doesn’t have any space or price limitations, then getting used to a single person sauna, that you lay down in, may not be what you’re into if you have the luxury to purchase a high-end infrared sauna cabin such as the Clearlight Infrared® Sanctuary™ Retreat Sauna from Clearlight Infrared® Saunas.