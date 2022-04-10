A Wanderlust Girl’s Guide To The Best Travel Bags

Traveling is something that everyone likes to do. You plan the itinerary, set your budget, shop for new clothes, and prepare the other essentials. However, there’s something that not everyone has been taking into consideration—their travel luggage.

Deciding on the type of bag to use for your trip is often overlooked. Sometimes, as long as there’s a bag available, people would use it, not thinking about what has to be considered when choosing a travel bag. While all of them are appropriate for traveling, some are more convenient to use than others.

If you’ve set the date to visit a spectacular place and yet you’re having trouble deciding which travel bag to bring, fret not! This article breaks down the different materials travel bags are often made of and offers suggestions on choosing the right size and weight. In the end, you’ll know what to look for in a travel bag for your upcoming trip.

Materials

There are hundreds of bags, and it can be confusing to know the differences. In this case, start by learning the differences between the materials used on most travel bags. Whether you wish to use a backpack, a duffel bag, or a wheeled suitcase, figuring out the ideal material can make a difference.

Provided below is a list of the most popular materials used by travelers and when they’re most effective:

Leather Travel Bags

Leather has always been noted for its firmness, longevity, and timeless appearance. Its durability and reliability make it suitable for use as a travel bag. Leather bags are available in a wide range of sizes, colors, shapes, and styles to suit a variety of uses. They’ve become increasingly useful to travelers since, in addition to being fashionable and trendy, they’re also utilitarian and likely to endure a long time.

For those who care about fashion while traveling, you'll want to choose a leather bag.

Aluminum Luggage Bags

Aluminum bags are usually made from a mixture of aluminum and magnesium. This blend is called aluminum-magnesium alloy. This material is exceptionally robust, tough, and lightweight. This material doesn’t dent easily and is resistant to shocks, so your valuables will be protected on the inside.

Aluminum travel bags are also easy to maintain and have a distinctive appearance. It may be more expensive because of its superior quality; nonetheless, it’s certain to endure a long time and is extremely fashionable.

Nylon

Nylon is a popular fabric among travelers, thanks to its softness, low weight, and high durability. Nylon travel bags have been a popular option among travelers due to their stylish design and durability. It’s a material known for its elasticity and durability due to the blend of fibers that make it stronger. This blend also allowed it to be painted in a variety of hues.

Furthermore, compared to polyester, leather, and canvas type of travel bags, nylon is unquestionably the toughest material. When it comes to durability, nylon wins over polyester. It’s also more expensive, but not as expensive to buy as leather travel bags.

Polyester

For a long time, polyesters were known for being a material used to make fabrics and bags that last a long time. Polyester bags are well-known for their durability, wrinkle resistance, and versatility. It’s an excellent material for a travel bag in areas with high humidity and continuous showers since it dries considerably faster. You won’t have to wait a bit longer for your suitcase to dry before continuing your trip.

Canvas

Canvas used to be made from hemp, flax, or other fibers. It was strong and rough, and it wasn’t dyed or smoothened. Canvas today is different; it’s generally made of cotton or linen. As soon as the canvas gets wet, its weave expands and stops water from getting in, proving it’s waterproof.

Canvas comes in two varieties: plain and duck. The only difference is that a duck canvas is more tightly knit than the other. Among the most common materials used to make duck canvas is cotton. You can find it in shoes, marquees, tote bags, and even luggage.

The Right Size

The size of your travel luggage is determined by factors such as trip length, nature of excursion, and packing habits. You might think it makes sense to get a bag that’s bigger than you need, but this isn’t always a smart idea since you’ll be tempted to stuff it full of unnecessary items.

Here are some things to think about when deciding on the size of your travel bag:

Length And Type Of Your Trip

If you’re going on an adventure that requires you to bring tents, climbing gears, sleeping bags, and the like, you’ll need a large bag to put everything in. But if you’re going on a short trip that requires only a couple of outfit changes and a few toiletries, then a compact bag would be fine.

Things You Plan To Bring

Do you travel light? Or do you prefer to bring a lot of extra clothes and accessories on your travels? Regardless, it’s always preferable to pack light; it makes maneuvering in jam-packed places easier and helps you avoid paying baggage fees.

Carry-On Restrictions

Many airline passengers try to load everything into one carry-on bag to save the price and inconvenience of checking a bag. If this is also your aim, pay special attention to the dimensions of your bags. This is because certain airlines have size restrictions on travel luggage. Therefore, make sure to check with your airline regarding size restrictions.

Weight

People tend to have a hard time traveling when they always have to carry a lot of weight. It’d be stressful to lift a bag to squeeze it into an airline cabin or carry it up a staircase. In addition, airlines levy surcharges for luggage weighing more than 50 lbs. Having said that, it’s in your interest to make sure your bags are as light as possible.

Furthermore, if your journey doesn’t involve tough terrains, the weight of your backpack may not be a huge problem; you may utilize a wheeled bag in this case. However, if your journey requires you to raise and carry your luggage several times, a lighter bag might be preferable.

Bottom Line

When deciding on the best travel bag for your upcoming adventures, you may be unsure of what to choose. Many situations and factors must be considered when selecting the appropriate bag.

On the bright side, the best way to find the best one is simply to take into account the information presented above. From deciding on the material to determining the appropriate size and weight, choosing the best travel bag would no longer have to be confusing.