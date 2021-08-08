8 things you have to do in New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the most beautiful countries on earth. If you’re traveling there, you should plan it out beforehand because there are some must-see destinations. Here are the best things to do in New Zealand.

Explore Abel Tasman National Park

This is one of the most popular national parks in New Zealand. It’s located on the northwest coast of the South Island and has some beautiful scenery. The park offers various trails that take you through the rainforest, golden sand beaches, rocky foreshores, and coastal marshes. If you visit the park from August to September, you might be lucky enough to see the rare Hector’s dolphins.

Glacier Trekking on Fox and Franz Josef

The Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers are located on the West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island. You can do this trek in a variety of ways, it depends on what you want to get out of it. The most popular hike is Milford Track, which takes three days to complete.

Do an Extreme Sport

If you’re an extreme sports enthusiast, this is the place for you. New Zealand has some of the best mountain bike trails in the world. The Queenstown Bike Festival is held every October and it showcases these amazing trails. If mountain biking isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other things to do in New Zealand. You can go parasailing, hot air ballooning, skydiving, or jet boating.

Hike the Routeburn Track

This is one of New Zealand’s most popular hiking trails. It takes 10 days to complete and it goes through several different landscapes. There are some great views and plenty of wildlife in the surrounding areas.

Meet the Locals

New Zealand is a very friendly country, so it’s easy to make some friends. Go out and meet some local people and you might have some lifelong friendships. There are many cultural events that you can attend as well. No matter what you’re into, you should be able to find some like-minded people. For example, there’s a huge number of online pokies New Zealand.

Learn About Maori culture

The Maori culture is very important to the people of New Zealand. If you are interested in learning about this, there are plenty of museums, cultural events, and historical sites that you can visit. One of the most popular attractions is a carved meeting house called Te Papa Tongarewa (Te Papa). You can also go on tours to learn about the history of these people.

Visit Wellington

Wellington is the capital of New Zealand. It’s a very modern city with plenty of cultural venues and natural attractions to see. The most interesting places in Wellington are the Te Papa National Museum, Old St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral Basilica, and the Wellington Cable Car. There are several other sightseeing options as well like tours to the Rimutaka Incline Railway or Queen Elizabeth Park.

Visit Hobbiton

This is one of the most interesting places to visit in New Zealand, especially for fans of Lord of the Rings. Hobbiton was used as a set to film The Shire from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movie series. It’s an 18-acre site with 22 hobbit holes built into it. You can even take a selfie with the famous Bag End House.