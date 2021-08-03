BOOK CLUB: The Forever Place

Thank you to Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read The Forever Place written by Michelle Montebello.



This is a wonderful story. Once you start reading you can not put it down!

Marley Kincaid is a criminal lawyer. She is beautiful, intelligent and successful. She appears to have it all.

Everyone is entitled to a defence, and as a criminal lawyer, she has defended her share of horrific cases.



Austin, her boyfriend is also a lawyer. The two of them party hard, spending most nights in the bars of inner-city Melbourne. They need to unwind after their highly stressful jobs – and isn’t alcohol and drugs the way everybody gets over a hard day at work? Well, at least all her friends do.



Recklessly, after a long drinking session, Marley drives the few streets to her St Kilda townhouse. Marley walks away from an accident with minor injuries. The occupants of the other car, a heavily pregnant woman and her husband are lucky to survive. The accident could have been so much worse for everyone.





Being lawyers, they are familiar with ways to exploit the legal system. The problem for Marley is she needs a character reference to assist with a more favourable sentence.



The one person she can ask is her sister Anna. The sisters are vastly different. Anna lives in the Dandenong Ranges with her husband Tom and three children. They are expecting their fourth child. Tom and Anna are not drinkers and are supporters of a healthy lifestyle.



Anna confronts Marely hoping to make her realise that she needs help and that she is an alcoholic.



The deal is, Anna will write a reference if Marely goes into rehab. Not just any rehab, but to spend two weeks on White Cedar Island, east of the Canadian mainland and in the North Atlantic Ocean. The island is considered one of the healthiest places on Earth. A Blue Zone.



Island life is so different to her Melbourne one. Marley meets some amazing people.



But not everyone on the Island is welcoming to Marley.



In this tranquil place, Marley has a chance to deal with her problems and face the trauma of her past. For any relationship to work, there must be truthfulness. If you can’t be truthful to yourself, how can you be truthful to the people who care about you?



The story is about Marley’s journey to recovery. Her highs and lows and a chance to love and to be loved.

The book is easy to read with wonderful characters in an exquisite setting. Marley’s story is told with empathy and an understanding of all that she is going through. You so want things to work out for her.



Five stars.

ISBN‏: ‎ 978-0987641687



