BOOK CLUB: Love, in Theory

Love in Theory by debut author Elodie Cheesman is a truly lovely, heart-warming and joyful romance novel.
Romy, a single, twenty-four-year-old living in Sydney, works as a junior lawyer. She has a great life; supportive parents and close friends but is missing a special someone in her life. She has not been unlucky in love but when she meets someone and has a good time it always comes to a standstill. When she hears about the optimal stopping theory, she decides to search for “the one”.
There are lots of ways to know things about someone just by looking at them or watching their behaviour but that’s where science comes in. She attends a workshop on intelligent dating, reads several dating help books, and gets advice from her parents and friends before she begins her quest.
As her Tinder search begins, she is looking for a reliable, solid man with values rather than feelings of attraction when she first sees them. She recognises the tell-tale signs of falling in love, like butterflies in the stomach and not being able to get them off your brain but she wants love to develop with an intention to be with a significant other.
As Romy ventures out on dates, there are ones that are disastrous, boring, and a waste of her time. But when she meets sensible Hans the engineer and total opposite charismatic James the graphic designer, she must put the theory into practice.
I loved exploring Sydney through Romy’s eyes and going from suburb to suburb and events. Her character grew as a person becoming more confident in what she wanted. The supporting characters from her work, friends, and parents were fun, irritating, and interfering. But all very likeable.
I felt the cover of the book to be basic and it could very well go unnoticed on the shelves. Something brighter and eye-catching would catch my attention to make me pick it up and read the back.
As a debut novel, Elodie has made the book relatable for all single women going through the stages of dating and finding Mr. Right, especially this day and age and no matter how old you are! There is a great deal of storytelling done through dialogues, which shines in her writing skill.
Of course, the key to any good book is that it speaks directly to the reader, which is perhaps one of the hardest feats for a writer because it is so often the aspect most beyond the writer’s control. As a single person, I know all too well!
Love, in Theory, has plenty of emotional sensitivity, realism, and sweet moments to offer readers. I recommend it to those wanting a nice, sweet easy read.
Thank you, Beauty and Lace, and to Pan MacMillan Australia for the opportunity to read and review.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Love, In Theory by Elodie Cheesman. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.
ISBN: 9781760982966
My love of books started at a very young age. My mum has always been a reader and encouraged me to read, buying me endless book from classic fairy tales advancing to the world of Enid Blyton, CS Lewis, Louisa May Alcott, Kathryn Kenny, Carolyn Keene, Francine Pascal. In my adult years the list of authors is endless and every room in my house is filled with books.
One of my favourite novels is Narnia which has always has a special place in my heart. I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 1978 and when I was given this book to read it let me escape to another world where I felt like I was in the book with all the characters, it wasfun and exciting to escape from reality and eased the ups and downs of the disease at such a young age.
In books nothing is impossible and there is endless potential and hundreds of places to explore or being taken to places that are only made up from the authors’ great minds, the past and future to navigate, characters lives you step into taking you on an emotional rollercoaster ride or being scared out of your wits. I can experience things that I can’t in real life because they’re not possible or real. It challenges my perspective and mindset expanding my worldview.
I find joy, comfort and peace with books, many people may not get it, but I know bookworms like me truly understand. Reading makes my heart happy.