BOOK CLUB: Love, in Theory

Love in Theory by debut author Elodie Cheesman is a truly lovely, heart-warming and joyful romance novel.

Romy, a single, twenty-four-year-old living in Sydney, works as a junior lawyer. She has a great life; supportive parents and close friends but is missing a special someone in her life. She has not been unlucky in love but when she meets someone and has a good time it always comes to a standstill. When she hears about the optimal stopping theory, she decides to search for “the one”.

There are lots of ways to know things about someone just by looking at them or watching their behaviour but that’s where science comes in. She attends a workshop on intelligent dating, reads several dating help books, and gets advice from her parents and friends before she begins her quest.

As her Tinder search begins, she is looking for a reliable, solid man with values rather than feelings of attraction when she first sees them. She recognises the tell-tale signs of falling in love, like butterflies in the stomach and not being able to get them off your brain but she wants love to develop with an intention to be with a significant other.



As Romy ventures out on dates, there are ones that are disastrous, boring, and a waste of her time. But when she meets sensible Hans the engineer and total opposite charismatic James the graphic designer, she must put the theory into practice.



I loved exploring Sydney through Romy’s eyes and going from suburb to suburb and events. Her character grew as a person becoming more confident in what she wanted. The supporting characters from her work, friends, and parents were fun, irritating, and interfering. But all very likeable.



I felt the cover of the book to be basic and it could very well go unnoticed on the shelves. Something brighter and eye-catching would catch my attention to make me pick it up and read the back.



As a debut novel, Elodie has made the book relatable for all single women going through the stages of dating and finding Mr. Right, especially this day and age and no matter how old you are! There is a great deal of storytelling done through dialogues, which shines in her writing skill.

Of course, the key to any good book is that it speaks directly to the reader, which is perhaps one of the hardest feats for a writer because it is so often the aspect most beyond the writer’s control. As a single person, I know all too well!



Love, in Theory, has plenty of emotional sensitivity, realism, and sweet moments to offer readers. I recommend it to those wanting a nice, sweet easy read.



Thank you, Beauty and Lace, and to Pan MacMillan Australia for the opportunity to read and review.

ISBN: 9781760982966

