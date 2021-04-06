BABY WIN WIN IT

Win with Winner’s Stable

April 2, 2021
lace
8 Comments

Perfect for pony princesses, equestrian lovers, and just plain horse-crazy kids, the new range from Winner’s Stable lets this unique breed experience the fun, fashion, whimsy, and love of horseplay. The gorgeous Winner’s Stable collection features a mix of beautifully sculpted ponies, with realistic horse details perfect for collecting and display, and whimsical matching rider and horse pairs, with colourful accessories and poseable features. 

Plus, the added fun of manes, tails and rider’s hair to groom and style. All with an extra dollop of crazy colour and cute fashions. Take a slow canter from admiring the beauty of your collection of Winner’s Stable horses on show to creating your own adventures of holidays horse camp or preparing for a gymkhana with friends.

Winner’s Stable horses and riders each have different personalities and character traits for you to get to know, including gold medal worthy friendships! Who will you choose for your stable?

Winner’s Stable Doll and Horse RRP $25.00

Take the reins and ride into exciting adventures with a spirited duo from Winner’s Stable. These 11-piece Doll and Horse sets are a beautiful start to any horse collection. Each doll stands 12cm tall and is accompanied by her beautifully accessorised 18cm tall horse companion.

They also come with a riding helmet, ribbon necklace, comb, saddle, bridle with rein, horse ribbon, tailpiece, a surprise accessory, and horse stand for display – everything you need to take care of your horse and groom her long mane and tail.

Poseable features and 10 points of articulation allow kids to move horse and rider into fun action poses and re-enact the fun of competition. Peel the champion ribbon to reveal a surprise! Ideal for role-play and display, collect all three Doll and Horse Sets:

  • Oakley & Rose Gold
  • Kimi & Kola
  • Madison & Huntley

Learn more at https://justplayproducts.com/brands/winners-stable/

We have 4 doll and horse sets up for grabs valued at $25 each. For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below why your little horse lover needs this in their life.

Competition closes 01/04/21 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

8 thoughts on “Win with Winner’s Stable

  1. Miss Eight has been horse mad since visiting a friends’ property and getting the chance to ride miniature ponies. She needs this set in her life because her cruel mother (that’d be me) refuses to get her a pony on the basis that no, it can’t live under the stairs. One of these sets would doubtless help her feel better, and maybe heal this tragic mother/daughter rift. And be easier to house.

    Reply

  2. My granddaughter would love this. She has a toy horse that she adores, unfortunately it broke its leg one day while riding on a rough track. Grandpa applied his very best veterinary skills but to no avail. It still limps and has difficulty standing, always needing to stand next to the wall, when not hobbling about. A fit, health new addition is just what’s needed!

    Reply

  3. My great niece loves animals big and small. Horses are her current favourite and insists we stop and pat the horses in the paddocks whenever she visits. A horse to take home to love and care for would be the perfect gift.

    Reply

  4. My granddaughter is turning eight tomorrow, and she is horse crazy. She made a stable out of a large cardboard box (she pretends to be the horse), and now I can’t get rid of the box. She looks for it every time she visits. A real horse would not fit in their home back yard!

    Reply

  6. My granddaughter loves to make villages which often include a zoo or farm . She only has a 3 legged horse who needs propping up. I’m sure he’d love an able bodied friend and a rider to help him.

    Reply

  7. Granddaughter aged 4 1/2 has such a beautiful love of all animals and she has an imaginations that is so endearing as well. She has a tiny horse ornament that all her dollies ride and honestly, the horse is very tiny but I know she would love the above one.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *