Win a Revlon Professional NCF Colour Pack

April 26, 2021
These days people are more excited than ever to explore and experiment with hair colour. Some say hair colouring can make you feel in charge of your life and reflect your personality. Introducing the NCF (Nutri-Color Filters) from Revlon Professional. NCF is moisturising, semi-permanent hair colour that fades after a few washes!

It’s the perfect colouring product for fun, creative humans who want to refresh their hair colour or adopt a new fashion shade using the latest techniques that guarantee healthy, shiny, toned hair.

The NCF was created using Revlon Professional’s unique 3-IN-1 INSTA-PIC TECHNOLOGY™. These totally renewed colour formulas (23 inter-mixable direct colour shades) have been designed for colour precision and excellent performance.

The good things about NCF do not stop there, the packaging has also been renewed with recyclable plastic, FSC certified paper and recyclable aluminium!

To help you mix up your style, we have a Revlon Professional hair colour pack up for grabs.

The prize includes:

  • 1 x Nutri Color Filters 3 in 1 cream in Light Beige (931) 240ml
  • 1 x Nutri Color Filters 3 in 1 cream in Light Beige (931) 100ml
  • 1 x Nutri Color Filters 3 in 1 cream in Purple Red (500) 240ml
  • 1 x Nutri Color Filters 3 in 1 cream in Purple Red (500) 100ml
  • 1 x Eksperience Color Protection Sealing Mask
  • 1 x Eksperience Color Protection Hair Cleanser
  • 1 x Eksperience Color Protection Conditioner

If you are looking for temporary colour that conditions your hair, this range is for you.

For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below why your hair needs a pick-me-up!

Competition closes 25/05/21 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

11 thoughts on “Win a Revlon Professional NCF Colour Pack

  3. My hair needs a puck me up because it’s going Grey at an alarming rate and I need to find a colour to cover it up

  6. I love colour and think that life is way too short to live it without colour.
    This prize sounds awesome for that fact that you can try different shades without the on going commitment.
    Im working with Special Needs Children and I am sure that they would get a kick out of my long fine hair changing to different shades. My hair deserves some vibrancy in the shade department. Just because im getting older doesnt mean I have to look it.

  7. While matte is a great makeup look it’s not so great for hair. My hair needs a pick me up to bring back the shine.

  9. Washed out and needing a pick me up, I am a slave to the hair colouring master, the salon a thing of the past with covid and time limits.

  10. A few months ago I visited a new hair salon. I’ve been gradually getting more and more greys but I was at one with them and them with me! However, my new stylist waved his hands in the air at the sight of them announcing to the world, “Oh Darling, you’re too young for those signs of wisdom!” and convinced me to colour my hair.
    I HATE IT! It’s the wrong colour (although it has lightened – thank God), it feels dry and when I wake up in the morning every strand is separated from the other and they’re all sticking up and out in all directions, like I’ve been electrocuted during my sleep! I’m even too scared to use the hair dryer in case I make it even more brittle. I’m thinking of finding a new use for my hair dryer to cheer myself up by sitting in my parked car and pointing the hairdryer at passing cars to see if they slow down!! Ha, ha!

  11. Frazzled and split from years of bleaching and now the greys are telling me that I’m moving into the next phase of life but we are not in agreement. I want the world to know I’m here I’m not going anywhere so bring on the colour and confidence!

