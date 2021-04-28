Win a Revlon Professional NCF Colour Pack

These days people are more excited than ever to explore and experiment with hair colour. Some say hair colouring can make you feel in charge of your life and reflect your personality. Introducing the NCF (Nutri-Color Filters) from Revlon Professional. NCF is moisturising, semi-permanent hair colour that fades after a few washes!

It’s the perfect colouring product for fun, creative humans who want to refresh their hair colour or adopt a new fashion shade using the latest techniques that guarantee healthy, shiny, toned hair.

The NCF was created using Revlon Professional’s unique 3-IN-1 INSTA-PIC TECHNOLOGY™. These totally renewed colour formulas (23 inter-mixable direct colour shades) have been designed for colour precision and excellent performance.

The good things about NCF do not stop there, the packaging has also been renewed with recyclable plastic, FSC certified paper and recyclable aluminium!

To help you mix up your style, we have a Revlon Professional hair colour pack up for grabs.

The prize includes:

1 x Nutri Color Filters 3 in 1 cream in Light Beige (931) 240ml

1 x Nutri Color Filters 3 in 1 cream in Light Beige (931) 100ml

1 x Nutri Color Filters 3 in 1 cream in Purple Red (500) 240ml

1 x Nutri Color Filters 3 in 1 cream in Purple Red (500) 100ml

1 x Eksperience Color Protection Sealing Mask

1 x Eksperience Color Protection Hair Cleanser

1 x Eksperience Color Protection Conditioner

If you are looking for temporary colour that conditions your hair, this range is for you.

For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below why your hair needs a pick-me-up!

Competition closes 25/05/21 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.