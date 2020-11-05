WIN WIN IT

Win with No Pong

November 4, 2020
lace
36 Comments

An all-natural way to be pong-free this summer!

For Australians young and old, summer means holidays, the beach, spending time outdoors and maybe even a summertime romance, but for many, if not all, the season also means overcoming sweaty situations in soaring temperatures.  

As we head into the warmer months, many of us may find ourselves overdoing the deodorant or anti-perspirants to avoid sweating and smelling. 

Australia’s favourite anti-odourant, No Pong, is here to help! No Pong is giving away 10 x twin packs of its original formula and a bicarb-free formula to ensure Beauty and Lace readers can be pong-free this summer. 

Unlike its anti-perspirant counterparts, No Pong is an easy to apply lotion, developed and made in Australia. All-natural ingredients work together, neutralising odour rather than blocking pores and obstructing the body from doing its job. 

Natural products have continued to grow in popularity over the past few years with consumers becoming increasingly aware of the ethical and health benefits of natural skincare and beauty products. However, many remain sceptical with common misconceptions including the ineffectiveness of a natural alternative and a higher price tag.  

Melanie McVean, Co-Founder of No Pong is out to set the record straight by busting these myths and explaining how her brand is addressing them.   

“With the abundance of beauty claims, tips and old wives tails out there, it’s no wonder consumers are confused,” Melanie said.  

Melanie addresses the three most common assumptions about natural products to help you make an informed choice:   

  1. Natural products are not effective  

Long gone are the days when choosing an eco-friendly product meant sacrificing scientific results.  

“Nowadays, many products have pushed the boundaries of conventional skincare, finding new ways to extract the effectiveness of natural ingredients such as oils, herbs, berries and fauna to achieve results.  Many conventional products use chemical preservatives to extend the lifespan which means you may see short-term, temporary results but unlikely to achieve long-term benefits,” she said.  

“No Pong is made of simple, natural ingredients and we’ve had thousands of customer testimonials backing the effectiveness of our products”.  

  • Natural products are designed for vegan, hippie types 

“Natural products are never designed for just one audience in mind!” 

“Natural products provide just another option for all consumers to consider. We have a very diverse customer base and our product continues to stand up to the rigours of all their different lifestyles; from lounging around at home to elite athlete training.  

“We’re seeing Aussies demanding more ethical alternatives to every product they consume. It’s our mission to provide them with an extremely effective, all-natural deodorant product that they and the environment deserves,” Melanie said.  

  • Natural products are more expensive  

“As with any product, you may find high-end organic skincare products but there are also natural alternatives that cost less than your conventional products. At times, the price difference can be made up from the fact that the natural product contains a high concentration of natural ingredients meaning less product needs to be used, making it last longer.  That being said, we work really hard to ensure that No Pong is affordable for everyone,” said Melanie.  

Not all natural products are created equal. When considering a natural product Melanie recommends: 

  • Reading the ingredients on the product– this is a great indication of how ‘natural’ a formulation truly is; 
  • Familiarise yourself with plant-based ingredients – becoming aware of the effectiveness of certain ingredients and looking at where they are positioned on the ingredients list will let you know how high the concentration is; 
  • Research the brand and ask questions about their ethical ingredient sourcing policy. 

For more information on No Pong, visit: www.nopong.com.au today! 

We have 10 x 2 packs of No Pong to giveaway! Each features 1 x original formula and 1 x bicarb formula.

For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below why you want to make the switch to natural deodorant!

Competition closes 03/12/20 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

36 thoughts on “Win with No Pong

    1. I have already made the switch to natural deodorants but are finding it hard to find one that works in the warmer months when I start to sweat a lot and pong. I’ve heard good things about No Pong and would love to try their products.

      Reply

  2. I have spent hundreds of dollars in search of a best deodorant that would last more than 2 hours and is natural but my search is never ending!
    Only heard of No Pong at Beauty and Lace and the reviews look very promising, hoping to try No Pong really soon.

    Reply

  4. With 3 kids between 10 to 16 years of age, I’m always worried about the chemicals in the regular deodorants they use. So really want to try an effective but safe one.

    Reply

  5. For my smelly teenager ! He works long hours and his work uniform reaks of B-O and have heard great things about No Pong .

    Reply

  7. I am worried about the alleged correlation between chemical deodorants/aluminum and breast cancer, so would love to go natural especially for my tweens.

    Reply

  8. I have been hearing about the movement about people switching to natural deodorants for health reasons , I would like to try out a natural alternative and see if no pong brand is the answer to the switch.

    Reply

  9. Health issues have made me reassess what I put inside and outside of my body. Our bodies are designed to sweat to regulate our body temp and detox but the downside to sweating is the pong. I’m all for No Pong.

    Reply

  10. All the deodorants I use give me unbearable rashes and itching. Then I get the sting and I feel completely miserable! If I don’t wear any deodorant at all I stink like a workhouse on steroids. It’s enough to drive me to absolute despair!

    Reply

  14. This would let my armpits be free and not have to worry about chemicals being absorbed into my body. it would be great to try in summer to see if it really does work for me.

    Reply

  15. I would love to try this! a recent health scare so- i’m trying to be more aware of what’s’ in and out and on my body! Love to try a cost effective natural alternative for our whole family! PICK ME PICK ME!

    Reply

  16. I work in an industrial kitchen! In summer everyone in that kitchen needs No Pong. And how absolutely fabulous its natural no nasty stuff!! Love it x

    Reply

  18. I would love to win this for my husband. Many deodorants give him a skin irritation, so No Pong could be perfect for him

    Reply

  19. Living with stage 4 Breast cancer I am now super aware of anything I put in or on my body. No Pong is ticking all the right boxes

    Reply

  20. I love the name! I’ve been trying to get the perfect natural deodorant and one that doesn’t block the pores, hard to find so this would be the best fit for our summer heat.

    Reply

  21. I would love to win this prize because I’m a nurse and can’t wear perfume as it’s overpowering for sick people, deodorants can also be quite strong. I love that this product is natural, my other half won’t use anything chemically enhanced either so I know he will be all over this product.

    Reply

  22. After numerous inflamed cysts from using roll-ons & sprays I’ve been putting up with the discomfort of using nothing (phew)…..oh how I’d love to smell sweet without the pain, No Pong for me!

    Reply

  23. Would love to try this. I have been looking for a natural product for ages that suits me. Hope my pong will be eradicated with this product.

    Reply

  24. This is an Australian made and founded, natural ingredients and an effective, sweat resistant all day deodorant. I believe in keeping our dollars in Australia. I would LOVE to try it please.

    Reply

  25. I confess I have tired and rested this product and used it now for about a year. After a few different brands and the same cost (if not cheaper) I find No Pong 100% effective! I chose to switch to natural after a family member died of cancer it made me think more about what goes into our bodies and what I want to be able to get my children to use.

    I can use it in the morning go to the gym get all hot and sweaty and by the end of the day not be stinky at all! It’s truely amazing! I have 2 preteens and would love to win this product so I can stock pile some!

    Reply

  26. Our bodies are the most important to things we have so we need to look after ourselves! I try to use Natural products and love that No Pong Is a natural deodorant!

    Reply

  27. I am becoming more aware of what I am putting on my body and into my environment. No Pong eases my conscience on both counts!

    Reply

  29. i work out everyday
    would love a good natural product to keep smells away
    no chemicals for my family
    Perfect product for sweaty old me

    Reply

  31. I want to make the switch as I’d rather use a natural product than one full of chemicals. It’s better for the environment and better for me.

    Reply

  32. I’m struggling to find a deodorant that really does work; one that doesn’t aggravate my underarm eczema. So far, I’ve had no luck!

    Reply

  33. I feel it’s kinder to my body to use natural products, plus it would benefit my work colleagues when I finally sweat it back out in the office.

    Reply

  34. Trying to transition to natural deodorant but finding the right product for me is proving difficult – I’d love to try no pong!

    Reply

  35. I’ve been making the switch to all natural products over the years but deodorant has been the one hurdle I just can’t jump. If I won this No Pong prize it would be the kick in the bum to make the switch and ditch the harmful stuff I use at the moment.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *