WIN: 2 x $100 Pamper Gift Cards Up for Grabs!

November 10, 2020
The Pamper Gift Card by The Card Network is the first gift card of its kind to cover the entire hair and beauty industry, and can be redeemed at hair and beauty clinics across Australia that accepts EFTPOS – that’s the only requirement!

Unlike any other gift card on the market that has a limited number of participating venues, The Pamper Gift Card allows you to choose anything from a haircut and colour from your go-to hairdresser to a shellac manicure at your local nail bar to a luxury facial or massage at a top salon in the city! 

The Pamper Gift Card is the perfect choice for anyone who deserves some pampering this year, allowing you to choose the type of gift card they receive, while your friend or loved one is free to choose exactly where they want to go.

The Pamper Gift Card is available in denominations of $50 or $100 at Woolworths and Coles nationally or via TCN’s online store. 

We have 2 x $100 Pamper Gift Cards up for grabs! For your chance to win one, tell us about your biggest at-home hair or beauty fail in the comments section below.

Competition closes 09/12/20 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Australian entrants only. Prizes not negotiable. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

15 thoughts on “WIN: 2 x $100 Pamper Gift Cards Up for Grabs!

  1. I put a colour in my hair Christmas morning the whole family was coming for lunch. It was supposed to be. Blonde but I had purple hair only the greys looked horrible

  2. Oh my gosh, this still makes me blush thinking of it…. back in high school I decided to do something about the dark facial hair on my top lip, by bleaching it. Well…. I must have left the bleach on too long because I developed a red itchy rash which was very noticeable…eek!
    I remember by cousin teasing me about my “mou” the next day and lo and behold she did the same thing a few days later! Haha…. lesson learnt, to leave removing facial hair to the professionals!

  3. One night my hair was really irritating me, so I decided to give it a bit of a trim, and maybe thin it out a bit – note to self, this is a really stupid idea when a) you aren’t a hairdresser, and b) you’ve imbibed large quantities of alcohol! So I took to my hair with the hair clippers, and the hair scissors that I have and went to bed quite satisfied. Until I got up in the morning and looked at the complete mess I had made of my hair, semi bald patches, different lengths everywhere – OMG. One desperate phone call to hairdresser friend later, she was at least able to salvage it so it didn’t look like a two year old had given me a haircut. Mind you she’s never let me live it down!

  4. Tried coloring my husband’s greys once, And it was not a pretty sight!
    Made him look quite freakish – little babies cried in fright!! Haha

  5. A friend in high school said that she used a perming kit to straighten her hair, I thought this was a great idea. I put the product in my hair and waited a couple of minutes, then started to brush it through, as the brush was going through, great clumps if hair were falling out. I ended up with a very short and curly bob.

  6. My most memorable and nightmarish at home hair disaster was placing my trust and allowing my Mum to give me a home perm. There I was at 14 years of age with hair that was a frizzy afro nightmare. What was worse was that Mum refused to allow me to stay home from school due to a hair disaster and she kept telling me it looked nice. It didnt look nice at all. I looked like a toilet brush. I refused to every allow my Mum to touch my hair after that.

  7. I was greedy and wanted my hair even blonder than what it was, I put the colour on and left it well after the time frame. When washing out my hair it felt so slimy and the end result was very over processed, dry and damaged hair.

  8. I get up very early in the morning and put my makeup on in the loungeroom while watching TV
    My mum picked me up one day to take me to work and when I got in the car she took one look at me and said what the f#@k have to done you look like BoBo the clown. Needless to say I thought my makeup was okay but with the low light in the loungeroom I had put it on quite heavy with the rosiest cheeks one had ever seen and enough eyeshadow for 10 people.
    That very day I purchased a LED makeup mirror so I would no longer go to work looking like BoBo!!

  9. When I was 14 years old, I borrowed by Nanna’s ‘granny dye’, you know the one with the purple tinge …. that is …. if you just use 2 drops!!!

  11. Around 10 years ago, I dyed my hair a bright cherry red (from my natural black colour) and wanted a funky haircut to go with it so I asked the hairdresser to cut one side short and leave the other side long. I don’t know what I was thinking!

  12. My friend and I decided I’d look great with really blonde hair and went shopping, I ended up with bright orange hair and refused to leave the house until my Mum had gone and purchased a hair colour the same as my natural colour.

  13. My biggest beauty fail was when I was in high school. I noticed that I had some hair on my upper lip, and decided to use hair removal cream to remove it. I left in on for double the time stated, so that it would work *better* (facepalm!)

    When I washed it off I had a bright, itchy, red moustache that lasted a few weeks. Safe to say I asked my mum for help next time I needed to remove hair.

  14. Back when I was a teenager I attempted a home waxing only to rip layers of skin as well as the hair from my chin. Took ages to heal and I have never attempted it since

  15. In university my friends and I decided to save $$ and bleach our own hair. We put our hair into a bun while it was processing and then covered these with the left over bleach hoping to achieve an ombré effect. Surprisingly it didn’t work and instead caused so much weakness that our hair snapped at random lengths all over causing a scary fried look.

