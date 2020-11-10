WIN: 2 x $100 Pamper Gift Cards Up for Grabs!

The Pamper Gift Card by The Card Network is the first gift card of its kind to cover the entire hair and beauty industry, and can be redeemed at hair and beauty clinics across Australia that accepts EFTPOS – that’s the only requirement!

Unlike any other gift card on the market that has a limited number of participating venues, The Pamper Gift Card allows you to choose anything from a haircut and colour from your go-to hairdresser to a shellac manicure at your local nail bar to a luxury facial or massage at a top salon in the city!

The Pamper Gift Card is the perfect choice for anyone who deserves some pampering this year, allowing you to choose the type of gift card they receive, while your friend or loved one is free to choose exactly where they want to go.



The Pamper Gift Card is available in denominations of $50 or $100 at Woolworths and Coles nationally or via TCN’s online store.

We have 2 x $100 Pamper Gift Cards up for grabs! For your chance to win one, tell us about your biggest at-home hair or beauty fail in the comments section below.

Competition closes 09/12/20 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Australian entrants only. Prizes not negotiable. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.