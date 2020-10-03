WIN a Double Pass to Never Too Late

Thanks to R&R Films, we have 5 double passes to give away to NEVER TOO LATE starring Jacki Weaver, Jack Thompson, Shane Jacobson, James Cromwell, Dennis Waterman and Roy Billing.

It has been a long time since Caine, Bronson, Angus and Wendell, AKA, ‘The Chain Breakers’, escaped the torturous Vietnamese POW camp. They now find themselves sharing a new prison, The Hogan Hills Retirement Home for Returned Veterans.

Each of the boys has an unrealised dream they want to achieve before it’s too late. So, once again they band together to devise a plan to escape this new hell. But the rules of engagement have changed, in fact, they can’t even remember what they were and that’s half the problem.

Never Too Late is a cross between Grumpy Old Men and The Great Escape, about four mates reconciling after years apart to teach each other that it’s never too late, no matter how old you are, to chase your dreams.

In select Australian cinemas nationally, 29th October, 2020

We have 5 double passes to giveaway. For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below “What have you always dreamed of doing, but never tried!?”

Competition closes 16/10/20 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

Unfortunately, due to COVID19 restrictions, this promotion is not valid in Victoria.