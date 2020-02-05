The Best Looks for an Office Party

Looking good all year around, yes even during office hours, is easy when you know where to shop for stylish wholesale clothing. Trends change as regularly as the seasons and with the cold setting in, it’s officially time to start planning your party outfits. From family gatherings to the eagerly anticipated office party, the festive season is the perfect time to wear something with a touch more sparkle and glamour than your day-to-day outfits.

An invite for the office party may have already landed on your desk but it can be difficult to find the perfect outfit when you want to look fun and elegant but still look professional. It may be after-hours but you are still representing your company even if you do have one glass of wine too many. You want to look appropriate and yet still show off your glamourous side.

To help you get the balance right; here are five ideas to help you in your quest for the perfect office party outfit that will literally make you look good enough to unwrap but leave you with no regrets in the morning!

Stand Out in Red

Nothing screams celebrations more than the colour red. If it’s a fun outfit you are after with a touch of festive glamour, why not consider a red t-shirt style dress with mesh frill detailing on the sleeves? The t-shirt cut offers a casual style that’s easy to wear and dance in and the quirky ruffles just add that extra touch of glam. Ramp up the elegance factor with a pair of killer heels and a clutch and you are set. However you choose to style it, a ruby red outfit is about as festive as you can get colourwise.

Velvet – the Luxury Look

Velvet is a rich and tactile fabric that has always been associated with luxury and who can resist a little bit of luxury?! A rich burgundy-coloured velvet number will not only match your tipple but will also bring that festive vibe. Choose a long-sleeved velvet mini dress for a look that oozes elegant glamour but with an acceptable level of sexiness that keeps you within the dress code.

Hot Metal

There is nothing like a beautiful party dress to light up a room and a metallic lurex dress will help you do just that as well as catch the lights on the dance floor. Lurex is perfectly appropriate for an office party when you choose a classic shape such as a Bardot off the shoulder style and asymmetric hem that shows no sign of going out of fashion.

Shine like a Diamond

Sequins, sequins, sequins. Sequins are sparkle and if all that glitters is what you are looking for then why not consider a playsuit literally made of thousands of them?! A playsuit may not be your first thought, or choice for an office party but teamed with a statement necklace and high denier tights; a playsuit can show off your cheeky, fun side but still keep you within the bounds of office respectability! Playsuits can also be teamed with a choice of footwear from heels to boots and even flats.

Bring a Bit of Sparkle to the Party

Glitter, like sequins, is synonymous with parties but why not step it up a gear by wearing an outfit with a mix of fabrics AND make a twist on a classic too? A metallic knit LBD with sheer puff sleeves helps keep you firmly in the fashion stakes and oozes sophistication too.

With all these options out there for you to try, and some great prices too – why not invest in a couple of these great options for this years’ events?