Win with PJ Masks

Get ready for a Super Adventure this Christmas!

PJ Masks are on their way,

Into the night to save Christmas Day!

By day, six-year olds Connor, Amaya and Greg go to school like everyone else. As night falls, they put on their pyjamas, activate their amulets and magically transform into heroes, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko – the PJ Masks!

A favourite with pre-schoolers around the globe, PJ Masks toys and gifts are set to be a top tip for what to pop under the Christmas tree this year. Want to know what your PJ Masks fan wants to unwrap on Christmas morning? We’ve got you a list and checked it twice!

Catboy, Owlette and Gekko are waiting for your call with the PJ Masks Super Learning Phone by VTech. With voice-activated play, your little one can pretend to call their PJ Masks friends and develop listening and role-play skills with the six exciting activities.

Receive fun voice messages from six different PJ Masks characters and choose from five exciting ringtones to personalise your phone. There’s even a photo album where you can see pictures of the PJ Masks.

The three great built-in learning games help to develop skills with numbers, counting, matching and memory skills. The PJ Masks Super Learning Phone encourages problem solving and imaginative play.

Off on holidays, or just off to kinder, the PJ Masks Backpack has space for all your favourite stuff. Pack up and head off on an adventure, into the night to save the day!

Bring a super touch to mealtimes with the PJ Masks 3D Figurine Tumbler. With 3D decorations shaped like your favourite PJ Masks hero it’s ideal to keep kids hydrated anywhere they go in a fun way. It’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe for your convenience. Your little hero is sure to love it!

Bring a super touch to mealtimes with the PJ Masks 3D Figurine Tumbler. With 3D decorations shaped like your favourite PJ Masks hero it’s ideal to keep kids hydrated anywhere they go in a fun way. It’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe for your convenience. Your little hero is sure to love it!

Watch out night-time baddies – the PJ Masks are on their way, into the night to save the day!

PJ Masks products are available from Big W, Target, good toy stores and online retailers.

PJ Masks Series 3 airs daily on Disney Junior, and Series 2 airs daily on ABC Kids and following on ABC Kids iView.

For more info and to get social with PJ Masks:

http://pjmasks.com.au

https://www.instagram.com/pjmasks/

https://www.facebook.com/PJMasksANZ/

#pjmasks

We have 3 prize packs to giveaway. Each includes:

1x Backpack, RRP $25.00

1x Super Learning Phone, RRP $18.00

1x 3D Figurine Tumbler, RRP $9.00

For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below which PJ Masks character is the favourite in your house, and why!?”

Competition closes 03/01/20 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.