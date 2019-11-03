Win with Grants of Australia

A WHITER, BRIGHTER SMILE THAT’S AS NATURAL AS YOU ARE!

5 x Grants of Australia starter packs up for grabs!

Australia’s original and number one selling natural toothpaste brand, Grants of Australia, is offering Beauty & Lace readers the opportunity to pick up a family starter pack compete with:

3 x toothpastes – Whitening with Baking Soda & Mint, Sensitive with Mint, Mild Mint with Aloe Vera

2 x travel size toothpastes – Fresh Mint with Tea Tree Oil

3 x bamboo toothbrushes – 2 Adult Medium, 1 Adult Soft

Long in the tooth and short on chemical nasties, home-grown health hero, Grants of Australia has been providing health-conscious Aussies with a natural way to fight plaque, prevent cavities and freshen breath for more than 30 years.

Australian made and family owned, the brand’s oral care range for adults and children has evolved from humble beginnings in a Melbourne garage in 1984, to a bustling range of nine natural toothpastes stocked globally, as well as an all-natural mouthwash and eco-friendly bamboo toothbrushes.

Fluoride-free with a cool, minty taste that leaves the mouth feeling fresh and clean, the Grants of Australia Whitening with Baking Soda and Mint toothpaste uses baking soda as the key ingredient that makes a great mild abrasive to effectively remove surface stains from your teeth – ideal for those on the hunt for a whiter, brighter smile.

For Aussies with sensitive teeth and gums, the new Grants of Australia Sensitive with Mint helps to fight plaque, prevent cavities and relieve sensitive teeth and gums thanks to the inclusion of Potassium Nitrate, a non-abrasive, safe ingredient that works by immediately calming the nerves in the teeth and blocking pain signals in the brain.

With a great refreshing taste thanks to the combination of Mint Oil and herbal extracts, this toothpaste offers long term relief when used regularly and is the first Australian-made natural toothpaste to be listed with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

General Manager and Daughter of Founders, Tammy Seligmann said natural toothpastes have a multitude of health benefits, eliminating in-mouth bacteria naturally without using harmful chemicals found in mainstream brands.

“Some people can have adverse reactions to ingredients used in conventional toothpaste. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) is a chemical used to create the foaming action and can cause skin irritation, ulcers or a burning sensation in the mouth while Parabens can cause inflammation. However, Grants of Australia uses neither ingredient. Our natural toothpastes are gentle and help maintain healthy teeth and gums. The healing benefits are also substantial. In fact, people suffering from gingivitis or mouth ulcers may find switching to a natural toothpaste helps diminish these problems,” she said.

Seligmann said that while some people might be sceptical about whether a natural toothpaste will do the same job as its chemical-laden counterparts, the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We find that particularly in the case of oral care, Mother Nature has given us some amazing elements to work with, which are just as equipped to protect your teeth from the daily grind, if not more. Our toothpaste formulas are not just about the harmful ingredients we leave out, but the wonderful, natural ingredients we put in. Whether it’s Xylitol or herbal extracts, every ingredient in Grants of Australia toothpastes is there because it packs a punch and supports dental health and oral hygiene,” she said.

The Grants of Australia range now boasts nine toothpaste flavours: Mild Mint with Aloe Vera, Fresh Mint with Tea Tree Oil, Propolis with Mint, Xylitol with Cool Mint, Cinnamon with Orange and Neem Oil, and new editions: Sensitive with Mint and Whitening with Baking Soda and Mint. There are also two kids’ natural toothpastes – Blueberry Burst and Strawberry Surprise, as well as a choice of three bamboo toothbrushes and a Xylitol natural mouthwash.

“Throughout the years we have seen more and more Aussies take an active interest in understanding what chemical consumption does to our bodies, while actively seeking out natural alternatives at affordable prices to help reduce their daily toxic load. We started with a single flavour, and since that time Grants of Australia has been at the forefront of research and development to create formulas that meet the specific needs of our customers.” Seligmann said.

Grants of Australia is stocked nationally in Coles, Woolworths, Go Vita, Healthy Life, Priceline, health food stores, independent grocery stores. Stockist information and prices can be found at www.grantsofaustralia.com.au

