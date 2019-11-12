WIN: Dragged Across Concrete

Those who can’t earn a living must find another way to provide…
DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE centres on veteran cop (Gibson) and his volatile younger partner (Vaughn), who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics becomes the media’s cause du jour.
Low on cash and with no other options, the two embittered defenders descend into the criminal
DIRECTOR: S. Craig Zahler
CAST: Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn, Tory Kittles, Michael Jai White, Jennifer Carpenter, Laurie Holden, Don Johnso
We have 5 copies of Dragged Across Concrete ( 3 DVDs and 2 Blu-Rays) to giveaway. For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below “Which Mel Gibson movie is your favourite of all time, and why!?”
Competition closes 30/11/19 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.
Comments
Veronica Morrell says
Pay Back was thrilling, compelling, heartbreaking and outstanding!
Peta NEWSOME says
Braveheart! An epic movie that regularly gets quoted in my house!
Vicki james says
FOREVER YOUNG is my favourite Mel Gibson movie. You just have to love the concept, I know I do! I’m doing my best….
Charl says
Mad Max! Lots of action and chases and such a crazy ride!!
Anne Steer says
That is such a hard question to answer ! So many movies…the comedy Bird on a Wire with Goldie Hawn came to mind, but I think Braveheart would have to be my favourite.
Renee Hermansen says
The Man Without a Face was a touching movie. He has done so many good films it was so hard to choose the best.
Carol Mason says
Lethal Weapon such a strong movie Mel made me laugh & cry still watch it over again
Claire Louisa Holderness says
Air America, because its hilarious or it was back then. And he was very cute.
Mandy Graham says
What Women Want was a classic I loved.