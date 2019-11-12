Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Magazine

You are here: Home / MOVIES / WIN: Dragged Across Concrete

WIN: Dragged Across Concrete

by 9 Comments

Those who can’t earn a living must find another way to provide…

DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE centres on veteran cop (Gibson) and his volatile younger partner (Vaughn), who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics becomes the media’s cause du jour.

Low on cash and with no other options, the two embittered defenders descend into the criminal underworld, but find much more than they wanted waiting for them in the shadows.

DIRECTOR: S. Craig Zahler
CAST: Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn, Tory Kittles, Michael Jai White, Jennifer Carpenter, Laurie Holden, Don Johnso

We have 5 copies of Dragged Across Concrete ( 3 DVDs and 2 Blu-Rays) to giveaway. For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below “Which Mel Gibson movie is your favourite of all time, and why!?”

Competition closes 30/11/19 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.


Comments

  5. That is such a hard question to answer ! So many movies…the comedy Bird on a Wire with Goldie Hawn came to mind, but I think Braveheart would have to be my favourite.

    Reply

  6. The Man Without a Face was a touching movie. He has done so many good films it was so hard to choose the best.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  