Health Guide: 7 Essentials to Staying Fit & Healthy At Work

Work might benefit you in many ways – from the financial gain to the social one. However, the stress and long hours can also take a toll on your health. It’s time to make health and wellness a part of your 9 to 5 work life. Here are some ways you can stay more fit and healthy in your work life:

1. Take the Stairs

Unless your office is on the 10th floor, try taking the stairs every day and see how long you can go without feeling winded. Your office is offering you free exercise opportunities – you don’t even need to join a gym.

2. Take a Time-Out

A link between sitting and heart disease is apparent through recent medical studies. We know we need to get up and move, but getting lost in the office is easy and the hours go by. Set your phone as a reminder to get up and stretch or vibrate and beep every 90 minutes or so. Use a wall to stretch your arms, your hands, your shoulders and work all the way down to your calves if possible by the end of the day.

3. Drink Enough Water

To be in the office means to lose track of your water intake in a day. However, drinking enough to stay active and hydrated is crucial. Dehydration can have harmful effects, including sluggishness and drowsiness. Drinking between 6-8 glasses of water every day is always a good idea for a person. The average Australian solely drinks 1.29l of water per day that is well below the 2.5 (for males) and 2.0 (for females) that’s suggested by most leading health organisations. 80% of adults suffer from chronic dehydration in Australia while it is 75% in America.

4. Bring Your Own Lunch

While the amount of healthy lunch spots has increased, you can’t beat preparing your own food when it comes to controlling unhealthy stuff like sugar, salt, and fat— and you also end up saving money! Try to bring a large salad from home once or twice a week; leave bottles of vinegar and olive oil in your office kitchen for dressing.

5. Maintain Good Posture

It takes concerted effort to maintain a good posture throughout the day. Most of the workers who use computers stare at the screen for hours and get pulled into it gradually. That means they’re stretching their neck forward, putting pressure on their neck and spine. With the aid of some desk exercises, this can be avoided. The most famous include retractions of the chin to provide support to the neck and upper back.

6. Keep Your Workstation Clean

This is extremely essential to avoid getting sick and get work done in a tidy place. Tidy your office desk up 5 minutes before you leave for the day to return the next day to a tidy office. Have sanitizing wipes available, and use them often to clean the desk surface.

7. Restrict Your Caffeine Intake

Most office workers can find it impossible to get through their day without drinking caffeinated beverages. This is all right as long as you are exercising discipline. In order to prevent a caffeine crash later in the day, try to curb your caffeine consumption to one cup of coffee per day. You can also remove the sugar or cream in your coffee to reduce calories.

Honourable Mention: Health Insurance As A Backup

Having a healthy diet can boost your overall health, which implies you may get insurance premiums at lower prices and save cash thereon. Health insurance premiums are mostly based on age and health factors. When you are buying insurance, the insurance firm assesses your medical records and unwellness history. A healthy body sets the stage for your daily well-being and determines how well you will age. Perhaps getting singles insurance is another way to ensure you are looking after yourself. Ultimately, your main goal is to stay fit & such decisions can save you in uncertain events.

Final Thoughts

The importance of maintaining healthiness cannot be stressed enough. It conjointly permits you to measure a vigorous and more full life, which suggests you’ll need an improved quality of life as you age. when you are young, it is easy to take your body and your health with no consideration. However, as you age, the importance of maintaining good health becomes more apparent. once you keep your body operating well, you relish greater energy and fewer aches and pains. Regardless, keep above tips in mind and you are likely to feel better at the end of your workday.