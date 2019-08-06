Win with Oh My Giddy Aunt

We have an Antique Plain Compass from Oh My Giddy Aunt up for grabs! It includes engraving up to 20 characters and is valued at $84.
This plain, aged brass compass has a glass front and antiqued copper faceplate. The plain brass back of this collectable compass can be hand-engraved on the back with a name, date or message to create a personalised keepsake.
Simple, stylish and presented in a round leather box, this compass also has a short chain so it can be hung on a wall or furniture as a decor item.
To enter, simply visit www.ohmygiddyaunt.com.au and let us know in the comments section below, which product you would give to your Dad (or partner) for Father’s Day!
Competition closes 25/08/19 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner
Terms and conditions
– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.
– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.
– One entry per person
– Competition open to Australian residents only
– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.
– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.
– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.
– Winners will be notified by email
Comments
alanna jane says
My hubby never carries a wallet and i’m always finding screwed up notes in his pockets, a money clip would be the perfect solution, a gift he would actually use (well i hope he would)
https://www.ohmygiddyaunt.com.au/shop/shop-by-product/keyrings-money-clips/money-clip-brass-screws-sterling-silver
NB. if i won the compass would be a great wedding gift for my son engraved to say they found their direction
Renee Hermansen says
Toy Racer – HORNET- My partner is a keen motorsport fan so this would be the perfect gift for him.
Christine Read says
My husband loves boating and antiques (that’s why he is with me LOL). I would love to give this to him for on board our little boat. What a fantastic gift. It would always remind him there is always somewhere beautiful in the world to discover and I know this compass would give him so much enjoyment.
Christine Read says
My husband loves boating and antiques (that is why he is with me LOL) and I can’t think of a more precious gift to take on board. It is a beautiful way to show him that there are so many wonderful places in the world and it would alway show him the way home to his family and loved ones.
Christine Read says
Sorry I sent this twice by mistake
Jodie Warke says
I love the compass – 1930 penny – The Australian Penny Compass has an inscription inside: Life is a Journey not a destination. This compass can also be personalised with additional hand-engraving on the bottom. Love this unique gift idea
https://www.ohmygiddyaunt.com.au/shop/shop-by-theme/boys-men/compass-australian-1930-penny-brass
Trish Drinkwater says
The Clock – propeller – would be perfect for my husband. He is a RAAF Veteran, Retired. Giddy Aunt really has the most amazing range of gorgeous gifts.
Jacky Burkett says
The silver tie clip: he does love to wear a tie clip and doesn’t have a silver one.
Veronica says
There are so many great products I want for myself but I think I would get my dad the horse cuff links.
Mandy Graham says
Dad would love this for his collection;
Compass – LEWIS & CLARK – Brass in a Wooden Box