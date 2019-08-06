Win with Oh My Giddy Aunt

We have an Antique Plain Compass from Oh My Giddy Aunt up for grabs! It includes engraving up to 20 characters and is valued at $84.

This plain, aged brass compass has a glass front and antiqued copper faceplate. The plain brass back of this collectable compass can be hand-engraved on the back with a name, date or message to create a personalised keepsake.

Simple, stylish and presented in a round leather box, this compass also has a short chain so it can be hung on a wall or furniture as a decor item.

To enter, simply visit www.ohmygiddyaunt.com.au and let us know in the comments section below, which product you would give to your Dad (or partner) for Father’s Day!

Competition closes 25/08/19 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner

Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.

– One entry per person

– Competition open to Australian residents only

– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.

– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.

– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.

– Winners will be notified by email