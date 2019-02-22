Giveaway: Product of the Year 2019

We’ve teamed up with Product of the Year, the world’s largest consumer-voted awards program to offer you the chance to win a hamper full of winning products valued at $250.
POY is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation and currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.
Gather Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser
RRP $149.95
The Gather Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser won this year in the ‘Air Care’ category, and we totally know why. Consciously crafted from ceramic and wood, the Gather Diffuser will fill any room with the soft scent of essential oils. With the added bonus of a remote control, colour-changing lights, and a library of relaxing and uplifting sounds, this is the perfect pampering gift.
Choceur Caramel Filled Milk Chocolate
RRP $2.69
As winner of the 2019 ‘Chocolate’ category, you know this is going to be a goodie! Filled with rich and gooey caramel in creamy, premium European milk chocolate, this mouth-wateringly delicious chocolate is made without artificial colours, flavours and has no preservatives. What’s more, it’s UTZ Certified, which means it is supporting fair and sustainable cocoa farming.
Palmolive Luminous Oils Shower Gel
RRP $5.99
These luxuriously rich shower gels are infused with botanical oils to gently, yet thoroughly cleanse for soft, radiant and beautiful looking skin. Available in three fragrances: Invigorating Macadamia Oil with Peony, Rejuvenating Fig Oil with White Orchid and Nourishing Avocado Oil with Iris, they’re the perfect way to relax.
Skin Nutrient Mix & Mask, 12-piece Botanic Face Masks
RRP $45.95
Winner of the ‘Skin Care – Masks’ category, Skin Nutrient’s Australian team of leading herbalists and chemists have created five natural face masks that come in a beautifully packaged box of 12. With each mask focusing on a different skin concern including dehydration, skin spots, acne, blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles and brightening the skin, there’s one for everyone.
Bio-White Beauty
RRP $49.95
Give yourself the gift of great skin this year with Bio-white Beauty. Winner of the ‘Anti-aging supplement’ category, Bio-White Beauty is specially formulated to help maintain the appearance of the skin by supporting the body’s natural defences against the aging process. Containing a comprehensive range of herbal antioxidants, including super antioxidant Resveratrol, Bio-White Beauty promotes healthy radiant skin. What’s not to love?
Mandy Graham says
I need a good pampering.
Deborah Bolam says
I deserve to win cause I have been to hell and back with this hip replacement nothing has gone right one problem after another
Thanks for the chance
Amanda says
I need to win so I can treat my mum! She lost dad not long ago, and two weeks ago much of her property was destroyed by hail, she needs something to make her smile!
Jennifer Heyward says
I would love to win this for my grandma, she has just been through melanoma removal on her heel and groin, and they have now found it in her back as well. She is about to start immunotherapy and she is very sad. I would love to cheer her up with this.
Debbie Dye says
I love trying new products & when I find a good one, I shout it from the rooftops!
So here goes: “CHOCEUR CARAMEL FILLED MILK CHOCOLATE IS TO DIE FOR”
I can be the Product of the Year brand ambassador you never knew you needed 😉
Carol Mason says
Love to win so I can share with my daughters and granddaughter but there are more deserving cases I think so fingers crossed
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
I don’t want to win this for myself but would love to win and have you send it off to ‘Doing It for Our Farmers’ who are distributing goods to our needy men, women and children suffering out West on their land. My son and daughters collect cans/bottles and donate all the money to the farmers. This would be a perfect addition to a few in need who never grumble and are so so resilient in times of great trouble.
These people are so very deserving
Monica S. says
I wake up every day with the mantra “today is a good day”…if i was picked as a winner, my mantra is spot on! 🙂
Hayley Parker says
I deserve to win this amazing prize as am in definite need of self love and pampering which I’d so sharing it with spending quality time with my beatiful but life sucking teenage daughter.
Cheryl says
Every mum deserves a little pampering. We are all teachers in our own way and it’s hard at times. I would love to win after a especially tryingweek.
Teresa Sheehan says
How great and luxurious these products look.. would love to be lucky enough to win this pack
Deb says
I feel like I have spent of lifetime making sure that everyone else wins. I’ve always strived to be a good daughter, sister, friend, partner, mum….. making sure that everyone else is taken care of, looked after and spoilt. At this point of my life I would love some spoiling myself! So I’d love to win to lovely prize pack.
meedee says
I deserve to win for reasons that im unable to divulge here because if I was to mention them here it could put our national security at risk. Rest assured that for me to win this prize would be good not only for me but for the nation. With the chocolate to calm my nerves, delightful shower and skin products to delight my senses and relax me and a wonderful diffuser to have my location smelling wonderful at all times. If you love Australia and want to protect it then you just have to trust me and understand that I deserve and must win this…..would I lie to you?…of course not 😀
Tanya says
I’d love to win and have the prize sent to http://www.givit.org.au/give-items for the people of Townsville who are struggling after going through such a terrible flood.