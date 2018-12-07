The Top Health and Beauty Benefits of Haritaki Fruit

The haritaki tree is native to India and other southernmost parts of Asia. Long used in traditional Indian medicine, the fruit of the haritaki tree is beginning to be recognized for its health and beautifying properties in the West. Haritaki has a bitter taste, that can often be found in dried or powdered forms.

Packed with Vitamin C, haritaki fruit can be used to promote healing for a number of ailments including sore throats and allergies. As we begin to learn more about natural compounds, both the health and beauty worlds are starting to value solutions that can be found within our own kitchen or backyard.

The benefits of haritaki are astoundingly vast and range from promoting health in serious conditions to improving one’s appearance.

Health Benefits

– Haritaki is best known for improving the stomach and intestinal areas. It works to cleanse the body of any unwanted toxins and flush them out of your system to promote a better working body. It has been found to reduce constipation and other symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Urinary tract – Like the digestive system, haritaki also helps to cleanse the urinary tract of any and all toxins. This helps in preventing conditions like UTI’s and reduces any risks or complications that might accompany such an infection.

– Haritaki fruit can also be used in aiding diabetes. It has been known to increase the production of insulin in the body and therefore helps to lower high blood sugar levels. However, take caution. If you are already taking medication designed to help lower your blood sugar, you may want to consult your doctor before consuming this substance, as it can lead to potential health problems if combined. Heart conditions – Once in the system, this fruit purifies the blood which in turn prevents the buildup of fat in the arteries. This allows for not only clear arteries but also a stronger heart and reduced blood pressure.

– Once in the system, this fruit purifies the blood which in turn prevents the buildup of fat in the arteries. This allows for not only clear arteries but also a stronger heart and reduced blood pressure. Liver – This fruit is also good for helping with health issues concerning enlarged livers, often caused by excessive alcohol intake, such as hepatitis or jaundice.

Beauty Benefits

– Haritaki fruit’s main function is to purify and just like within the body’s organs, it serves to cleanse the skin from its impurities as well. Acting as a cleanser, this supplement helps to clear the skin from acne and also aids in healing conditions such as rashes, sunburn, and eczema. Weight loss – A major benefit for both health and beauty, this fruit serves to increase the absorption of minerals in the intestinal tract. Likewise, this increases the speed of one’s metabolism. If you are dieting, exercising, or enrolled in a weight loss program, consumption of this supplement can assist in keeping that weight from creeping back on.

– A major benefit for both health and beauty, this fruit serves to increase the absorption of minerals in the intestinal tract. Likewise, this increases the speed of one’s metabolism. If you are dieting, exercising, or enrolled in a weight loss program, consumption of this supplement can assist in keeping that weight from creeping back on. Hair loss– This fruit has been known to reduce and prevent hair loss by strengthening the follicles.

Where to Find Haritaki

Haritaki fruit can be ordered online or possibly found at your local world’s market. You may also try your luck at any natural food stores that specialize in dietary supplements.

Conclusion

The use and consumption of haritaki fruit helps to aid in numerous areas throughout the body and can prevent several differing health concerns. However, it should not be used as a sole treatment for any of the above. Talk to your doctor and health professionals about pairing it with other foods rich in antioxidants.

On its own, haritaki fruit can be a vitamin rich aid that will help stimulate the body into higher and healthier production. With so many different synthetic supplements and pills being sold today, opting for a more natural path is nearly always the more rewarding. Utilizing the natural ingredients from Earth’s soil has been found to be just as helpful, if not more, than those created in a lab. Incorporating more from nature into your life is beneficial for the mind, body, and spirit.