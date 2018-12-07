7 Tricks To Improve Your Smile

Want to help improve your smile? Having healthy teeth is key – whilst here are obvious ways to look after your teeth such as brushing thoroughly and consuming less sugar, there are other tricks that could help to bring a sparkle to your smile. Here are just a few of those tricks…

Drink soft drinks through a straw

Soft drinks are the biggest source of tooth decay – they’re packed with sugar and this ends up getting coated on every tooth. Your best option is to drink less soft drinks. Aside from this, you can also protect your teeth by drinking through a straw. How does this work? When sipping through a straw you tend not to swill drinks around your mouth and so your teeth don’t get as coated in sugar.

Pair red wine with cheese

Red wine is one of the worst drinks for staining teeth. Although not particularly sugary as many people assume, red wine has colourants in it that cause discolouration (the same applies to other dark coloured drinks such as coffee, cola and grape juice). Red wine is also very acidic which helps this pigment get into cracks in the enamel. Whilst cutting down on red wine is the best option, there are other courses of action. Drinking red wine whilst eating cheese is one way to lessen the impact. Cheese is one of the few foods that can clean your teeth as you’re eating it and it’s full of calcium.

Brush your teeth with activated charcoal

Want to make brushing your teeth more effective? Switching to activated charcoal toothpaste could help to lead to whiter teeth. Whilst the idea of putting charcoal on your teeth doesn’t sound like the best way to make them whiter, the charcoal can actually help remove plaque more easily (just make sure to rinse your mouth afterwards). There are lots of brands out there on the market such as this Ecodenta activated charcoal toothpaste. On top of activated charcoal, there are other unusual toothpaste ingredients that can help whiten teeth including baking soda and orange peels.

Try oil pulling

Oil pulling is another unusual form of tooth whitening that involves swilling oil around the mouth. The oil helps to pick up plaque causing staining. You can use any type of household cooking oil – the likes of coconut oil and sunflower oil are most popular. This is a great way to clean the teeth between meals.

Chew on gum throughout the day

Chewing gum throughout the day is also a great way to keep your teeth clean and white, helping to improve that smile. The gum picks up plaque in the mouth, preventing decay. You should only ever use sugarless gum, otherwise you’re just putting extra sugar onto your teeth. There are specialist whitening gums out there on the market that may be able to help make your teeth even shinier.

Wonky teeth but don’t want braces? Try Invisalign

In the case of wonky teeth, braces are the best option for addressing this. Unfortunately, some people can get self-conscious of these. This may be particularly the case if you’re older, as braces are often associated as being worn by kids and adolescents. Fortunately, there are now invisible braces on the market known as Invisalign. Invisalign can straighten your teeth without the need for metal braces. Most orthodontists offer these as an option, although you may have to be prepared to pay a little extra compared to conventional braces.

Make teeth appear whiter with the right lipstick shade

Did you know that you can make your teeth look whiter by choosing the right lipstick shade? Lipstick with orange tinting in it can sometimes highlight yellowing on the teeth. You’re much better off choosing lipsticks with a more bluish tinge as this highlights the whiteness in your teeth. This doesn’t mean you have to go bright blue or purple – cherry red often has just enough blue undertone in it to give your teeth that sparkle. This guide at InStyle lists some great lipstick options for helping to make your teeth appear whiter.