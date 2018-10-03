It’s Time for a New Adventure

When was the last time you had an adventure? Whether you are a career woman, a mother or someone who is seeking a change of scenery it is OK to take some time for yourself and discover something new. An adventure could be as simple as visiting your local day spa or travelling with your girlfriends to an overseas destination. If you love to explore both the city and nature you should stop putting it off, and start working on that bucket list. If you are looking for the ideal destination for your next adventure, consider the Castle of Montalto which is a historic Italian castle and offers all of the following within close proximity:

Get Active

Being active will have a positive impact on both your mind and body and it is never too late to try something new. Going on a hiking adventure will immerse you in nature while getting those legs moving. When you are surrounded by beautiful scenery it will hardly feel like exercise. Hiking not your thing? Try exploring the countryside by cycling or horseback riding. Swimming will give you some alone time while a sport like tennis is good for those times when you feel like being social.

Enjoy Different Foods

For the foodie, cooking classes will allow you to up skill and taste something new. Something as simple as dining at an undiscovered restaurant or trying a different cuisine can be classed as an exciting new adventure for your tastebuds. Try visiting cellars, tasting wine and cheese and taking advantage of local food fairs. If you are lucky enough to visit somewhere like Italy you will have access to some of the best restaurants and pizzerias in the world.

Discover a New Culture

Exploring is always a good way to learn about your environment, and whether you are in your own neighbourhood or overseas there is always an area worth investigating. Immerse yourself in painting lessons, or learn a new language such as Italian for beginners. Being creative is good for the soul and if you have access to concerts, chamber music, abbeys, museums, churches and archaeological wonders you will have a phone filled with memorable photos in no time.

Relax and Unwind

With many of us leading stressful and busy lives, it makes sense to take time out every once in a while. The best way to do this is with a pamper, and a hot spring or mud bath will be a luxurious experience you will never forget. Book in for a massage or spa treatment and treat your body to a much deserved dose of relaxation and care.

While you can have a new adventure just about anywhere, we love the idea of staying at the Castle of Montalto. It is a historic destination which has been renovated for a holiday which is both rich in culture and in luxury. Whatwill your next adventure be?