3 Tips to Snap More Impressive Selfies

At first glance it may seem really easy to snap a selfie, but there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye. The impressive selfies that you see on the feeds of influencers don’t happen by accident, and are actually often the result of careful planning, practice, and experience.

If you’d like to upgrade your selfie game and start to snap far more impressive photos, there are three tips in particular that you should try:

1. Pay close attention to your jawline

One of the more defining elements in selfies tends to be the jawline, so you should pay close attention to how yours looks as you line up the shot. By adjusting the angle of your head and extending it away from your neck you can create a sharper-looking jawline.

Keeping your chin down relative to the angle of your camera can help as well, and it will especially avoid the appearance of a subtle double chin.

2. Find good lighting that makes you glow

Lighting is everything in selfies, and the ‘perfect’ light tends to be soft, natural light that is diffused and will prevent shadows from appearing under your eyes. Assuming you’re outdoors you could first find the right angle and then slowly spin until you hit a sweet spot with the light making you glow just the right amount.

Try to avoid fluorescent lighting in particular as it will give your selfies a blue tinge, and hard light from small light sources pointed directly at you can create harsh shadows. That includes the flash in most smartphones – and you should try to avoid using it unless there is absolutely no other option available.

3. Take full advantage of filters – but watch out for over-editing

Filters are an essential part of the art of taking selfies, and you should absolutely explore the range of filters available across various apps and find some that make you look great. However at the same time you should make sure your selfies don’t end up looking over-edited.

The key to using filters effectively is to have them accentuate your photos and touch them up – while still looking natural. Reducing the severity of the filters you apply is a good way to make sure they don’t overpower your selfies.

Although there are lots of camera and editing apps that will let you touch up your selfies, if you really want to make them stand out you could consider using a more powerful photo editor. In most cases you’ll want to use it as a photo blemish remover or to cover up any of the more obvious imperfections.

At the end of the day the ‘secret’ to snap the perfect selfie isn’t really a secret at all: Its repetition. Keep snapping more and more selfies, making small adjustments, and ruthlessly evaluating and discarding them. As you do you’ll get to know your angles better, understand how lighting works, and start to have a few favorite filters that you can slap on to your selfies.