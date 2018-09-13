Why Perfumes Are So Important

Perfume can be seen as accessory worn to make a long-lasting impression. It is also a way of expressing ourselves and telling people around us what our mood for the day is. Some, though, neglect this extremely useful tool. This happens partially due to the fact that choosing the right perfume is anything but an easy choice. Here are our tips for selecting the right fragrance for your personality:

To begin with, perfume should reflect not only your personality, but should also suit who you are. That is why it is very important to try as many scents as you can to find that one and only. Secondly, for some people perfumes become their signature scent and therefore play a crucial role in their overall appearance. It is also highly advisable to have a few fragrances for different occasions. You might not want to smell exactly the same when going out or going to a business meeting.

Hints For Choosing The Right Perfume

Before going directly to the store and buying the prettiest looking scent-bottle, do your research. Once those sales representative begin to approach you and start telling you about all the opening and closing notes, you will likely feel lost and confused. Before you let this confusion ruin that purchasing decision for the perfect fragrance, you should learn some things in advance.

Here is how to understand different types of scent notes:

Top or opening notes:these notes are responsible for what you feel at the very first sniff of the scent. They are usually light and prominent giving you a rough idea of what is going to follow. Unless you like these top notes, you probably won’t like the whole fragrance. Typical top notes include lavender, fruits, ginger, citrus, bergamot and sage.

Medium or heart notes: these are the very nucleus of the fragrance and thus are very important ones. These usually last a bit longer and made of floral and spicy oils. Nevertheless, as they unravel with time, you still have something more to experience, and this is the base note;

Base notes: final notes which appear only after all the previous ones have faded. They last for quite some time after all the other notes evaporate and give that long-lasting perfume impression. Typical base notes range from vanilla to sandalwood and thus fragrances do vary a lot.

For your perfumes to be the most perfectly suited, you have to make sure that each and every layer of the fragrance appeals to you. Therefore, when applying a scent for the first time, you ought to apply it on your wrists. This is undoubtedly the best spot for the first test as the veins are closer to the skin and the fragrance diffuses quicker. Once you know how a perfume smells on your body, you are good to go further and can compare it to other options.

Different Types of Scents

Once acquainted with the perfume terminology, there may be another thing that bothers you – the variety of scents. People differ a lot. And perfume producers take this into consideration. Some may prefer sweet and juicy scents, while others would opt for down-to-earth and rather natural aromas.

To give you a rough idea of the most popular and widely used scents in the development of a perfume, we have prepared the following list of scent descriptions:

floral: these scents work perfectly for the hopeless romantics. With notes of jasmine, rose or lilac, you will get this feeling of love and sensuality. If you are a passionate and gentle personality, this will work the best for you!

citrus: one of the most refreshing and active scents which should definitely be a choice for dynamic and energetic people. In case you need a drop of refreshment with notes of lemon or grapefruit in the morning or late at night, this will also work for you;

oriental: extremely seductive and intriguing, amber scents suit those who love to travel and experience adventures. Notes of cinnamon and vanilla give this a feeling of excitement and secrecy, and will definitely make their owners happy;

woodsy: a rather sophisticated and elegant fragrance which cannot escape the attention of others. Notes of sandalwood and vetiver are best suited to men, although women may also prefer these for dates and sensual evenings.

The last but not the least step in choosing a perfume is deciding on the place to purchase it. While many still opt for offline stores, the online option of https://www.scentbird.com/ would suit those who know what they like. With all the perfumes and scent descriptions in place, you can easily choose the perfect option for yourself and get it delivered effortlessly.