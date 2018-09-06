Enhance Your Event with a Holiday Photography Backdrop

With innovations in smart phones and professional quality cameras more affordable than ever, many of us have become at home photographers. However, getting the perfect shot can be ruined by the wrong background. It can be frustrating for Instagram shots, and photos for different occasions when there is nowhere to pose! We have found a solution for both amateurs and pros, and it is surprisingly affordable. The answer is photography backdrops and there is something for every event, and if you can’t find a design you like there is even a custom option. With everything from weddings, to seasonal to baby celebrations your photos will be completely transformed.

With Halloween the next big event on the horizon, Halloween backdrops will make this spooky time of year even spookier. These are made from wrinkle free cloth and can be reused over and over again. Strike a creepy pose with one of these designs:

Imagine posing with your family and friends with these in the background as you dress up in your favourite costumes this year.

Another big occasion which is just around the corner is Christmas, and you can be creative with the help of Christmas backdrops. Use these for your Christmas day family shots, or in the lead up to make special Christmas cards for those you care about. There is something special about the designs available, and here are a few of our favourites:

As you can see, hanging one of these photography backdrops will completely transform the look of your photos. There are a range of different sizes and prices to suit your space and budget and they come in one piece. There are no creases or cuts and the result will be seamless. There is a free pocket across the top for easy hanging, and they are all very lightweight.

There is a large range of designs available, and in addition to the ones shown here the wedding and bridal shower additions are particularly lovely. If you want something more generic, a floral design, marbled or pattern can be used all year round. Instead of racing around trying to find the right location for your next photoshoot, one of these backdrops will instantly transform any room into a studio. The small cost will be nothing compared to that of a professional photographer, and you will be able to master your skills for social media or your own personal records.

What a clever idea!