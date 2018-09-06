6 Steps to Finding the Right Self-Storage Facility: A Guide for Women

Women make most of the consumer buying decisions today, whether we’re talking about the car that’s right for the family, or the computer that’s best for student studies. That also applies to self-storage facilities – finding the right storage unit for your needs can be quite complicated, though. The brief guide below will help ensure you’re able to compare apples to apples and choose the right solution for your specific needs and budget.

Is It Convenient?

First, how convenient is the self-storage facility? Is it within a short drive of your home? Is it difficult to access during specific times of day due to traffic patterns? Ideally, you should be able to reach the facility quickly, and should have no hassles getting in.

Is It Well Lit?

Pay attention to how well lit the property is. Look beyond the office itself – are the lanes between the storage units illuminated properly at night? Is there security lighting around the perimeter to help keep you safe and protected?

Is It Clean?

You can tell a lot about the quality of a self-storage facility by how clean they keep their premises. Is there a lot of litter around? Is the yard filled with dead leaves or grass clippings? Is the exterior paint peeling? These are all signs that the property suffers from neglect, and chances are good that your needs will be neglected too. Look for a property that is clean and well maintained at all times.

Is It Well Laid Out?

Getting to the self-storage facility is only part of the equation. You also need to consider how easy it is to reach your storage unit, open the unit, and get the items that you need, or add more items to store. The facility should be well laid out and easy to navigate at all times.

Is It Safe?

The self-storage facility you choose should take your security very seriously. Look for a facility that has surveillance cameras installed throughout the property, but also make sure those cameras are monitored and not just for show. All gates should require a security code to pass, and there should be plenty of security lighting, too.

Is the Company Reputable?

Finally, do some research online. Customer reviews of the property can shed light on things that would be impossible to research in any other way. For instance, is the company difficult to work with when it comes to billing? Do they have a history of claiming late payments when you know your payment was on time? Is the management friendly and willing to work with you?

These six considerations should form the foundation on which you choose between self-storage facilities. The right property will offer an excellent service, from the initial rental decision to accessing your unit months down the road. We invite you to learn more about how Lock N Store self storage can ensure that you get the ideal storage unit experience.