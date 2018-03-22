Win with Walking Out (New Movie)

Based on the “American Short Story Masterpiece” by David Quammen, WALKING OUT tracks fourteen-year-old David’s (Josh Wiggins) annual visit to rural Montana to see his brooding, off-the-grid father, Cal (Matt Bomer).

Separated from the comforts of home, David is reluctant and resentful as Cal plans the boy’s first big game hunt. As the pair ascend into the wilderness, Cal tried to connect with David by recounting the story of his own first kill, on his last hunting trip with his now long-dead father (Bill Pullman).

After their trip is disrupted by a chance encounter with a grizzly bear, a wounded Cal realizes they must both rely on David’s strength and resilience to survive. In selected cinemas April 5th, 2018.

To celebrate the release of Walking Out, we have two “Father and Sons” themed DVD gift packs up for grabs. Each prize is valued at $100 and includes:

Apocalypto

The Confirmation

Infinitely Polar Bear

The Road

Tree of Life

PLUS a double pass to see Walking Out at the movies.

For your chance to win please tell us in the comments below who you would take to the movies to see Walking Out and why.

Competition closes 01/04/18 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.



Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.

– One entry per person

– Competition open to Australian residents only

– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.

– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.

– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.

– Winners will be notified by email

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave