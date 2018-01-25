Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Win a Smiggle Back to School Pack

Join the Smiggle squad and Get Back to School in Style

When you join the Smiggle squad you get to kick start your year with a whole lot of fun and a good dose of fabulousness!

Smiggle has a range of colourful essentials that are bound to make heading back to school that bit cooler!

  • Need a unique backpack? They’ve got it!
  • Got a list of pens and pencils a mile long? They’ll sort it!
  • Want to go back with something no one else has seen before? You’ll find it at Smiggle!

 

Check out just some of the huge range of goodies, gadgets and gizmos released especially for back to school!

Everything is available from Smiggle stores nationally (and internationally!!) or online at www.smiggle.com.

But wait there’s (even) more…

Smiggle’s product range is enormous. Everything you need for school, homework or FUN can be found at Smiggle. Smiggle’s products are designed to inspire and develop creativity with original, fun and affordable stationery, accessories, gadgets and more, all in our bright fun, colours of pink, purple, green, blue and black.

We have two Smiggle prize packs to giveaway valued at $61.80 each including:

  • 1x Drawing Visual Diary Notebook, RRP $11.95ea
  • 1x Glitter Markers 10-pack, RRP$19.95ea
  • 1x Scented Pencils 12-pack, RRP $16.95ea
  • 1x 10-Scented Bon Bon Micro Highlighters, RRP $12.95ea

For your chance to win please tell us in the comments section below who you would share these Smiggle goodies with!

Competition closes 24/02/17 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

  2. I am a champion baby-sitter. Not to be too modest. The Smiggle goodies would be fabulous to entertain the little darlings thank you.

  3. I would share this prize between my daughter in law and grand daughter as we all like to colour things in and have fun doing it.

  4. I’d share the SMIGGLE fun with my three children. Santa gave them each a SMIGGLE pencil case for Christmas, it would be great to give them some SMIGGLE pens to put in their cases.

  5. Smiggle will make me giggle as I wriggle my way back into the school year. Would share the goodies out amongst my students.

  8. I’d share them with both my daughters. My youngest in particular needs a pick my up after her first week back at school. Her teacher last year was bubbly and friendly and this years teacher is very strict/old-school and doesn’t crack a smile. My daughter is struggling a little with the transition!

  9. I’d share these Smiggle goodies with my boys. They go back to school on Wednesday and are huge Smiggle fans.

  11. Awesome prize!!! I’d give these to my 8 (nearly 9) year old as she has to bring her own pens, pencils and textas this year. Plus it would be a nice extra gift for her bday from Beauty & Lace

